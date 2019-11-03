Hockey India on Sunday announced a 33 core probables list for the upcoming junior men’s national coaching camp that gets underway from November 4.

Players will report at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus for the four-week National Coaching Camp that concludes on 1 December 2019. The Indian junior men’s team put up a fantastic performance at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup earlier this month, beating Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia in the competition.

India finished runners-up after going down fighting against Great Britain in the final.

The core Probables list includes Goalkeepers Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan and Sahil Kumar Nayak, Defenders

Forwards

The group has been playing together for over a year now and they will certainly look to work on a few aspects of their game to become an even better side in the upcoming tournaments. “The Indian team played with a lot of heart at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup. The players executed their plans well and showed a lot of discipline on the field. We were disappointed to finish runners-up, but this national coaching camp will give us a chance to focus on getting into good positions and creating goal-scoring opportunities. The group needs to improve on passing the ball and team coordination as well,” David John, High Performance Director said in a statement.

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak

Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam

Mid-fielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr., Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh.