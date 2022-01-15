New Delhi: Keeping in mind selection of players for the upcoming World Cup, Hockey India has called up as many as 66 players for the junior women’s national camp, which is set to begin at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru from Monday.Also Read - Hockey India Announces Core Probable Group For Women's Hockey Team

The players have been selected on the basis of their performance in the Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events in 2021.

The camp will be held with an aim to select the core probable list of players, the federation said in a media release.

Highlighting the importance of the camp, the Indian women’s team’s Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said the players have been selected keeping in mind the junior World Cup, which will be played in South Africa in April after being postponed due to the surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the country, among other tournaments.

“The list of players have been selected keeping in mind not only the upcoming Junior Women’s tournaments this year, including the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 and the next World Cup scheduled for 2023, but also a long term vision for 2028 Olympic Games.”

“We wish to send our best team to the tournament and with the extended time in our hands, this camp will help us in recognising players that can showcase their talent on the big stage for the future,” Schopman said.

“It is also a learning opportunity for everyone, and for us to ensure that we are ready for the challenge that lies in front of us,” she added.

Players: Khushboo, Preeti, Vaishnavi Phalke, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Rutuja Pisal, Aanchal Sahu, Anisha Sahu, Anjali Panwar, Chandana J, Kajal Bara, Kurmapu Ramya, Manveet Kaur, Monu, Pramodni Lakra, SP Likitha, Mahima Tete, Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Neelam, Mudugula Bhavani, Samiksha Saxena, Adira S, Ashwini Kolekar, Bharani Sathram, Dechamma Ganapathi, Dhapa Devi, Hema Singh, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Kalpana Kumari, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Sanjana, Madhuri Kindo, Momita Oram, Navneet Kaur, Neha Kumari, Nidhi, Palak, Priyanka, Shaya Kaveramma Ba, Shail Kumari Gupta, Anjana Dungdung, Swarnika Rawat, Tejaswini DN, Vinamrata Yadav, Vishali Sharma, Priyanka Yadav, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Mary Kandulana, Taranpreet Kaur, Nikita Toppo, Sanskriti Sarwan, Nishi Yadav, Hina Bano, Ranji Kerketta, Ruchika Upadhyay, Deepika Soreng, Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta, Neeraj Rana, Anjali Gautam, Hritika Singh, Soniya Kumre and Bhumiksha Sahu.