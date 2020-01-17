Hockey India has decided to raise funds for those affected by the devastation of bushfire in Australia by sending across a jersey of the Indian hockey team with players’ signatures on it. The jersey will be sent to Australia to be put up for auction, and the money generated from it will be spent on helping those who have been at the wrong end of the catastrophic disaster.

The governing body of hockey in India have also donated $25000 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal, as per a report in the Times of India.

The beautiful gesture by Hockey India has prompted a response from Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam and CEO Matt Favier, who have expressed their gratitude to Hockey India CEO Elena Norman and its president Mohammad Mushtaque Ahmed.

“Your thoughts and kind words have been well received by our Board and staff at Hockey Australia. Your support reinforces the strength of relationship between India and Australia including our shared love for the sport of hockey. Thank you for reaching out to Hockey Australia and we wish you all the very best for 2020,” a letter addressed to Hockey India stated.

Not too long ago, former Australia legspinner Shane Warne’s Baggy Green was sold for a record $1 million and more on Friday, with all the money going to help victims of bushfire raging in Australia. The price established a record fetching of $1,007,500, more than double the price paid during the auction of Sir Don Bradman’s cap, which was sold at $425,000 for charity in 2003.