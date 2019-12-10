The Hockey India Disciplinary Committee Meeting chaired by Bhola Nath Singh, the Vice President of Hockey India, on Tuesday unanimously decided to suspend players who were involved in an on-field brawl during the Nehru Cup final.

Players from Punjab Armed Police were suspended for a period of 12-18 months while those from Punjab National Bank have been suspended for 6-12 months respectively following the act of violence that broke out on November 25.

The two-day Hockey India Disciplinary Committee Meeting was chaired by Bhola Nath Singh and attended by Members of the Committee Harbinder Singh and Elena Norman, CEO of Hockey India.

The Committee placed Punjab Armed Police players Hardeep Singh and Jaskaran Singh under an 18 months suspension while Dupinderdeep Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Sarvanjit Singh and Balwinder Singh have been suspended for 12 months with effect from 11 December 2019 for their involvement the Level 3 offence under Hockey India/Hockey India League Code of Conduct.

Punjab Armed Police Team Manager Amit Sandhu was suspended for 18 months for a Level 3 offence and it was also recommended that the Punjab Police Team be placed under three months suspension and not be eligible to play in any of the All India Tournaments with effect from 10 March 2020 to 9 June 2020.

Players from Punjab National Bank Sukhjeet Singh, Gursimran Singh and Sumit Toppo have been suspended for 12 months while the team skipper Jasbir Singh has been suspended for six months as the Captain is also responsible for the team’s conduct while the Punjab National Bank Team Manager Sushil Kumar Dubey too has been suspended for six months due to his team’s inability to follow the Hockey India/Hockey India League Code of Conduct and sanctions. It was also recommended that the Punjab National Bank Team be placed under three months suspension and not be eligible to play in any of the All India Tournaments with effect from 11 December 2020 to 10 March 2020.

After reviewing the report submitted by the Tournament Director and also having viewed the video evidence in the presence of players involved in the offence, Singh expressed great disappointment over such an incident that reflects poorly on Indian hockey.

It was also unanimously agreed by the Committee that all the above players would be on further probation for a period of 24 months after the expiry of their sanctions and any breaches of Hockey India/Hockey India League Code of Conduct during this probation period would constitute an immediate Level 3 offence and the individual will automatically be suspended for a period of 24 months.

In another hearing, the Hockey India Disciplinary Committee issued a warning against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir for not managing the State in proper manner in respect of Sarbat Daa Bhalaa Hockey Tournament held from 20 October to 26 October in Jammu since the conduct of the tournament was in violation of the Hockey India Policy on sanctioned and unsanctioned tournaments. All the teams and coaches who took part in the Sarbat Daa Bhalaa Hockey Tournament too faced the brunt of a 3 months sanction while the officials have been awarded 6 months sanction under the FIH/Hockey India Policy for Sanctioned and Unsanctioned Tournaments.

On Monday, the Hockey India Disciplinary Committee unanimously decided to suspend players from Hockey Rajnandgaon for nine months and also reprimanded Hockey Bilaspur players with three months suspension with effect from 10 December 2019 following the on-ground violence that resulted in breach of Hockey India/Hockey India League Code of Conduct during the recently held 4th Chhattisgarh Senior Men State Championship 2019-2020.

The first day of the meeting on 9 December 2019 attended by Hockey India Disciplinary Committee Chairman Bhola Nath Singh and Members Elena Norman, Harbinder Singh and included invitee Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President Hockey India.

Hockey Rajnandgaon Captain Mithlesh Pandiya is placed under three months suspension while Sandeep Yadav, Taufik Ahmad, Sukhdev Niramalkar have been suspended for nine months. Rajesh Nirmalkar (who also officiated as umpire) was let-off with a warning for playing and officiating in the same tournament while Sabbir Solanki, Team Manager of Hockey Rajnandgaon was placed under 3 months suspension for a Level 2 offence.

Bilaspur Hockey Captain Omkar Yadav and Team Manager Ikhlak Ali have been suspended for three months for committing Level 2 offence while Louis Tirkey has been suspended for six months as he committed a Level 3 offence under the Hockey India/Hockey India League Code of Conduct.

The Tournament Director Kishore Dihwar too was punished with a three months suspension for failing to perform his duties, Umpire Shakeel Ahmad was awarded 12 months suspension.

Further it was unanimously agreed that all the above involved players, officials and state member unit would be on probation for a period of 12 months after the expiry of their sanctions and any breaches of the Hockey India/Hockey India League Code of Conduct during this probation period would constitute an immediate Level 3 offence and the individual will automatically be suspended for a period of 12 months.