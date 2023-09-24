Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: Lalit Scores Opening Goal

India vs Uzbekistan Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of IND vs UZB men's hockey Pool A match, in Hangzhou.

Updated: September 24, 2023 8:59 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Uzbekistan, Asian Games 2023 men's hockey live updates

India vs Uzbekistan, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey LIVE Updates: India’s eye are firmly on the 2024 Paris Olympics berth when the men’s hockey team start favourites against a lowly-ranked Uzbekistan in their opening Asian Games 2023 Pool A match on Sunday. India (third) are the top-ranked team among the participating nations and it would be a big disappointment if the Harmpanpreet Singh-led side fumbles. India have won a bronze medal in the last edition of the Asian Games in 2018 in Jakarta.

Live Updates

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: Jarmanpreet making a god interception here. He got to a position of scoring but missed it as he sprayed it wide. Uzbekistan is not committing players forward and that is surprising to see.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: India are stitching together nice passes as they try to search for an early lead in the opening minutes. Neelkantha gets green card, India are a man down.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: Manpreet nearly doubles the scoring, but fails. This is a good start for India. They have got the early lead and now they can build on that.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: And finally, India scores and it is Lalit Upadhayay. It is a good goal to get things going. IND 1-0 UZB

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: The match starts and India get a penalty corner early. Unfortunately, they cannot get the goal to open the scoring.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:52 AM IST

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: Stay tuned to this space, the match begins shortly. We could be in for a goal fest from the Men in Bkue today.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:40 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: “It’s a little bit of philosophy change, we really want to improve our defence and counter-attack to win and that’s the philosophy,” India Hockey coach Craig Fulton.

  • Sep 24, 2023 8:31 AM IST
    India playing XI
    Sreejesh (GK), Jarmanpreet, Sumit, Varun, Rohidas, Manpreet, Hardik, Shamsher, Abhishek, Gurjant, Mandeep
  • Sep 24, 2023 8:20 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs Uzb, Asian Games Men’s Hockey: India are currently placed in Pool A, alongside Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore and Uzbekistan.

