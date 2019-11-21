With close to two months to go for the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020, the sale of online tickets for India’s home matches went live on Thursday.

This is the first time India will be participating in the event, which will see the the Men’s Hockey Team play host to the likes of The Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand in a total of eight matches which will take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar to be played from 18th January to May 2020.

The six-month Pro League will see the World No. 5 India begin their campaign against the World No. 3 The Netherlands in two home matches on 18th and 19th January 2020, which will be followed by two more home matches against World Champions Belgium on 8th and 9th February 2020.

India, who recently qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by defeating Russia in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, will then face World No. 1 Australia in two home matches on 21st and 22nd February 2020. These matches will be followed by the Indian team touring travelling to Germany in April 2020 and Great Britain in May 2020 for their away matches.

The team will then return home to face New Zealand on 23rd and 24th May 2020, which will be the last two home matches in 2020.

The tickets for India’s eight home matches are priced at INR 200 for the South and North Stands, INR 300 for East Stand, and INR 500 for West Stand.

“FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 is one of the most anticipated tournaments for us in the upcoming season. We will be playing our home matches in front of packed crowds who will be witnessing hockey at its best at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, thereby making this new league a great spectacle for the fans. We are all very excited to kick-off our campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 with the support of our fans, and with the launch of the sale of online tickets today, our fans from across the country will be able to book their spots to witness the best players in action, and rejoice in the festival of hockey,” Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India, said.

The date for online redemption of the tickets, and physical sale of tickets will be announced in due course.