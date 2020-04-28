With no sporting action around the world taking place due to Coronavirus pandemic, many top sportspersons and athletes are opting for the social media route to engage with their fans around the world. On similar lines, Hockey India on Tuesday gave fans a sneak-peek into what the country’s hockey stars are doing during the lockdown period. Also Read - Pressure of Replacing Legendary MS Dhoni as Wicketkeeper Was Immense: KL Rahul

HI conducted a special Twitter Q &A, #AskTeamIndia, and went live on the social media platform with four players — women's captain Rani Rampal, men's captain Manpreet Singh, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and defender Harmanpreet Singh.

During the interaction, India's talismanic goalkeeper Sreejesh spilled the beans on his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team and expressed his admiration and fondness for former India captain MS Dhoni.

The veteran custodian said he is a die-hard fan of three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings.

“Twitter has always been a great service to engage with our fans, we are happy to have their support in #AskTeamIndia initiative which is fun, meaningful and also in some way I hope we are motivating fans to stay positive and active during these difficult times,” said Sreejesh.

Earlier, Sreejesh once termed the role of a goalkeeper ‘as a crazy job’ and that ‘not something a normal person would do. However, one of his coaches in his early years also apprised him of the fact that the department offered him a chance to be the – ‘showstopper’.

Meanwhile, IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 this year. But, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed to April 15. But with lockdown extension till May 3, BCCI has been suspended the T20 extravaganza indefinitely.