AS IT HAPPENED – Asian Games Men’s Hockey: Varun, Lalit, Mandeep’s Heroics Help India Blank Uzbekistan 16-0

India vs Uzbekistan Score, Asian Games 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of IND vs UZB men's hockey Pool A match, in Hangzhou.

India vs Uzbekistan, Asian Games 2023 men's hockey live updates

India vs Uzbekistan, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Hockey Highlights: India’s eye are firmly on the 2024 Paris Olympics berth when the men’s hockey team start favourites against a lowly-ranked Uzbekistan in their opening Asian Games 2023 Pool A match on Sunday. India (third) are the top-ranked team among the participating nations and it would be a big disappointment if the Harmpanpreet Singh-led side fumbles. India have won a bronze medal in the last edition of the Asian Games in 2018 in Jakarta.

