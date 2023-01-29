Home

EXCLUSIVE | Asian Games Gold Medallist Coach Siegfried Aikman Picks Germany to Beat Belgium in Hockey World Cup Final

Ahead of the big ticket finale, Pakistan coach Siegfried Aikman picks his choice of team to lift the coveted trophy.

Bhubaneswar: Dutchman Siegfried Aikman, the coach of Pakistan Hockey Team and a former Asian Games Gold Medallist coach with Japan is currently in the Temple City of Bhubaneswar to watch the Hockey World Cup. He also recently finished his stint as an educator as part of FIH High-Performance Coaching and ahead of the grand finale between defending champions Belgium and Germany, he has kept the latter ahead of it’s European opponent.

‘Belgium are the favourites for being the defending Olympic and World Champions. But I am a little surprised by the Germans. They have a younger team, they are growing and that might be a success factor. They have nothing to lose. I think they are able to accelerate more than Belgium. The players from Belgium are a bit older and they might face difficulty recovering from the tough outing against the Netherlands and that puts the Germans somehow ahead of their opponent”, Aikman told in an exclusive interaction with india.com.

Belgium defeated Aikman’s country Netherlands 3-2 on penalties in the semis after 2-2 in regulation time. On the other hand, Germany came down from 2-0 down to win 4-3 at full-time. Reacting to Germany’s superb comeback, the 59-year old said that the Germans pulling off great comebacks is in their DNA and this is something which not a mere co-incidence but a quality they’ve earned.

”Well it’s not very surprising, because it’s the German sports culture, like Gary Lineker said in football-‘You’re only assured of a victory against the Germans, when they are on the bus back to the hotel’. So before that, you’re not assured of a victory. It has been proven time and again as it is one of their qualities, which they train on it and it’s not a co-incidence. They use this very quality when it is necessary”, said the Indian origin coach.

Also speaking of the 3rd place match between the Netherlands and Australia, he has kept his country ahead of the Aussies.

”As a Dutchman, there could be only one team (laughs). The Netherlands coaching staff has done a superb job so far. Nobody knew about these young players an year ago and now look where they are. They play with attacking intent, they are confident and are enjoying their hockey, which is also very important”, he told.

The Dutch coach told that Holland are building their team, keeping in mind the Los Angeles Olympics. On the other hand Australia who started really well but couldn’t finish well, the only reason being their lack of experience in high-performance hockey competitions like in the Pro League and they’ve paid the price for being out of international hockey for a long time.

” Australia on the other hand, started well but couldn’t finish it. The Aussies pay the price for being out of international hockey for a long time. They lack in experience of high-performance hockey and you can’t expect to get results out of a trip just before the World Cup. It needs long time and the team which play Pro League, have monthly competition and that was the benefit for Holland with that young team”, he added.

Aikman also talked about his difficult time with the Pakistan team. It has been 10 months now that the Pakistan Federation haven’t paid their coach’s salary due to the sorry state of affairs as far as Pakistan hockey is concerned.

”I didn’t get my remuneration for almost 10 months now. If they are not still able to pay me then I have to think otherwise. I am a professional and I provide professional services.”

”I understand the position where Pakistan is. The Federation does everything possible, but it’s the political fight between Federation and Government, which I am not part of and I don’t want to be part of. But unfortunately I am in the middle. That’s the life of a sports coach in the sub-continent as it happens”, he explained.

As per the former Japan coach, Germany’s Ruhr is the standout player of him as far as consistency is concerned.

‘Lars Balk and Seve van Ass of the Netherlands were fantastic. If you look at their matches, they were the ones, who were making the difference. Depending on the team of who would win, they would be the Men of the match. Gonzalo Peillat has just started proving his worth for Germany. Then there is also Ruhr, who makes all the difference in the pitch frequently. For me Germany’s Christopher Ruhr is the most consistent’, the Pakistan coach said.