Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming, Schedule, Venue, Squads: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: The stage is set for the 15th Men’s Hockey World Cup, which is to be held in Odisha, India. The group stage game is scheduled for January 13, and the final is scheduled for January 29.

A total of 16 teams around the globe will be bidding for the World Cup trophy. All of the competing teams are divided into four pools, each with four teams.

Let’s have a look at the complete schedule, including date and venue.

Match No. Fixture Round Date Time (IST) Venue 1 Argentina vs South Africa Group Stage 13-Jan 1:00 PM Bhubaneswar 2 Australia vs France Group Stage 13-Jan 3:00 PM Bhubaneswar 3 England vs Wales Group Stage 13-Jan 5:00 PM Rourkela 4 Argentina vs South Africa Group Stage 13-Jan 7:00 PM Rourkela 5 Australia vs France Group Stage 14-Jan 1:00 PM Rourkela 6 England vs Wales Group Stage 14-Jan 3:00 PM Rourkela 7 Argentina vs South Africa Group Stage 14-Jan 5:00 PM Bhubaneswar 8 Germany vs Japan Group Stage 14-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 9 Spain vs Wales Group Stage 15-Jan 5:00 PM Rourkela 10 England vs India Group Stage 15-Jan 7:00 PM Rourkela 11 Malaysia vs Chile Group Stage 16-Jan 1:00 PM Rourkela 12 New Zealand vs Netherlands Group Stage 16-Jan 3:00 PM Rourkela 13 France vs South Africa Group Stage 16-Jan 5:00 PM Bhubaneswar 14 Argentina vs Australia Group Stage 16-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 15 Korea vs Japan Group Stage 17-Jan 5:00 PM Bhubaneswar 16 Germany vs Belgium Group Stage 17-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 17 Malaysia vs New Zealand Group Stage 19-Jan 1:00 PM Bhubaneswar 18 Netherlands vs Chile Group Stage 19-Jan 3:00 PM Bhubaneswar 19 Spain vs England Group Stage 19-Jan 5:00 PM Bhubaneswar 20 India vs Wales Group Stage 19-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 21 Australia vs South Africa Group Stage 20-Jan 1:00 PM Rourkela 22 France vs Argentina Group Stage 20-Jan 3:00 PM Rourkela 23 Belgium vs Japan Group Stage 20-Jan 5:00 PM Rourkela 24 Korea vs Germany Group Stage 20-Jan 7:00 PM Rourkela 25 2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D Crossover 22-Jan 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar 26 2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C Crossover 22-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 27 2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B Crossover 23-Jan 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar 28 2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A Crossover 23-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 29 1st Pool A vs Winner 25 Quarterfinal 24-Jan 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar 30 1st Pool B vs Winner 26 Quarterfinal 24-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 31 1st Pool C vs Winner 27 Quarterfinal 25-Jan 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar 32 1st Pool D vs Winner 28 Quarterfinal 25-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 33 4th Pool A vs Loser 25 9-16 Classification 26-Jan 11:30 AM Rourkela 34 4th Pool B vs Loser 26 9-16 Classification 26-Jan 2:00 PM Rourkela 35 4th Pool C vs Loser 27 9-16 Classification 26-Jan 4:30 PM Rourkela 36 4th Pool D vs Loser 28 9-16 Classification 26-Jan 7:00 PM Rourkela 37 Winner 29 vs Winner 32 Semifinal 27-Jan 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar 38 Winner 30 vs Winner 31 Semifinal 27-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 39 Loser 33 vs Loser 34 13-16 Classification 28-Jan 11:30 AM Rourkela 40 Loser 35 vs Loser 36 13-16 Classification 28-Jan 2:00 PM Rourkela 41 Winner 33 vs Winner 34 9-12 Classification 28-Jan 4:30 PM Rourkela 42 Winner 35 vs Winner 36 9-12 Classification 28-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar 43 Loser 37 vs Loser 38 3rd Place Match 29-Jan 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar 44 Winner 37 vs Winner 38 Final 29-Jan 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar

Hockey World Cup 2023 Squads

Pool A

Australia: Josh Beltz, Johan Durst(gk), Nathan Ephraums, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Wickham, Eddie Ockenden (captain), Andrew Charter(gk), Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski (captain), Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Matthew Dawson, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Flynn Ogilvie

Argentina: Tomas Santiago(gk), Emiliano Bosso (gk), Facundo Zarate, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Juan Ignacio Catan, Santiago Tarazona, Matias Rey(captain), Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Agustin Mazzilli, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Martin Ferreiro, Lucas Vila, Tomas Domene, Lucas Toscani

France: Arthur Thieffry(gk), Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud(gk)

South Africa: Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem ,Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Dayaan Cassiem(captain), Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek(gk), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok

Pool B

Belgium: Loic Van Doren (gk), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch (gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns

Germany: Alexander Stadler(gk), Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch (captain), Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg(gk)

South Korea: Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong(captain), Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin

Japan: Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk)

Pool C

Chile: Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz (captain), Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

Malaysia: Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

Netherlands: Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak(gk), Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder

New Zealand: Dom Dixon(gk), Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward(gk), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison

Pool D

India: PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak(gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo(gk), Nick Park, Ollie Payne(gk), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Where to Watch Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Online And On TV In India?

You can watch Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Jio TV and Disney + Hotstar mobile app. You can also watch it on various channels which are- Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD.

