Top Recommended Stories
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming, Schedule, Venue, Squads: All You Need To Know
A total of 16 teams around the globe will be bidding for the World Cup trophy. All of the competing teams are divided into four pools, each with four teams.
New Delhi: The stage is set for the 15th Men’s Hockey World Cup, which is to be held in Odisha, India. The group stage game is scheduled for January 13, and the final is scheduled for January 29.
Also Read:
A total of 16 teams around the globe will be bidding for the World Cup trophy. All of the competing teams are divided into four pools, each with four teams.
Let’s have a look at the complete schedule, including date and venue.
|Match No.
|Fixture
|Round
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Argentina vs South Africa
|Group Stage
|13-Jan
|1:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|2
|Australia vs France
|Group Stage
|13-Jan
|3:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|3
|England vs Wales
|Group Stage
|13-Jan
|5:00 PM
|Rourkela
|4
|Argentina vs South Africa
|Group Stage
|13-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|5
|Australia vs France
|Group Stage
|14-Jan
|1:00 PM
|Rourkela
|6
|England vs Wales
|Group Stage
|14-Jan
|3:00 PM
|Rourkela
|7
|Argentina vs South Africa
|Group Stage
|14-Jan
|5:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|8
|Germany vs Japan
|Group Stage
|14-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|9
|Spain vs Wales
|Group Stage
|15-Jan
|5:00 PM
|Rourkela
|10
|England vs India
|Group Stage
|15-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|11
|Malaysia vs Chile
|Group Stage
|16-Jan
|1:00 PM
|Rourkela
|12
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Group Stage
|16-Jan
|3:00 PM
|Rourkela
|13
|France vs South Africa
|Group Stage
|16-Jan
|5:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|14
|Argentina vs Australia
|Group Stage
|16-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|15
|Korea vs Japan
|Group Stage
|17-Jan
|5:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|16
|Germany vs Belgium
|Group Stage
|17-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|17
|Malaysia vs New Zealand
|Group Stage
|19-Jan
|1:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|18
|Netherlands vs Chile
|Group Stage
|19-Jan
|3:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|19
|Spain vs England
|Group Stage
|19-Jan
|5:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|20
|India vs Wales
|Group Stage
|19-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|21
|Australia vs South Africa
|Group Stage
|20-Jan
|1:00 PM
|Rourkela
|22
|France vs Argentina
|Group Stage
|20-Jan
|3:00 PM
|Rourkela
|23
|Belgium vs Japan
|Group Stage
|20-Jan
|5:00 PM
|Rourkela
|24
|Korea vs Germany
|Group Stage
|20-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|25
|2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D
|Crossover
|22-Jan
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|26
|2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C
|Crossover
|22-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|27
|2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
|Crossover
|23-Jan
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|28
|2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A
|Crossover
|23-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|29
|1st Pool A vs Winner 25
|Quarterfinal
|24-Jan
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|30
|1st Pool B vs Winner 26
|Quarterfinal
|24-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|31
|1st Pool C vs Winner 27
|Quarterfinal
|25-Jan
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|32
|1st Pool D vs Winner 28
|Quarterfinal
|25-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|33
|4th Pool A vs Loser 25
|9-16 Classification
|26-Jan
|11:30 AM
|Rourkela
|34
|4th Pool B vs Loser 26
|9-16 Classification
|26-Jan
|2:00 PM
|Rourkela
|35
|4th Pool C vs Loser 27
|9-16 Classification
|26-Jan
|4:30 PM
|Rourkela
|36
|4th Pool D vs Loser 28
|9-16 Classification
|26-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|37
|Winner 29 vs Winner 32
|Semifinal
|27-Jan
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|38
|Winner 30 vs Winner 31
|Semifinal
|27-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|39
|Loser 33 vs Loser 34
|13-16 Classification
|28-Jan
|11:30 AM
|Rourkela
|40
|Loser 35 vs Loser 36
|13-16 Classification
|28-Jan
|2:00 PM
|Rourkela
|41
|Winner 33 vs Winner 34
|9-12 Classification
|28-Jan
|4:30 PM
|Rourkela
|42
|Winner 35 vs Winner 36
|9-12 Classification
|28-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|43
|Loser 37 vs Loser 38
|3rd Place Match
|29-Jan
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|44
|Winner 37 vs Winner 38
|Final
|29-Jan
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
Hockey World Cup 2023 Squads
Pool A
Australia: Josh Beltz, Johan Durst(gk), Nathan Ephraums, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Wickham, Eddie Ockenden (captain), Andrew Charter(gk), Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski (captain), Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Matthew Dawson, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Flynn Ogilvie
Argentina: Tomas Santiago(gk), Emiliano Bosso (gk), Facundo Zarate, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Juan Ignacio Catan, Santiago Tarazona, Matias Rey(captain), Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Agustin Mazzilli, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Martin Ferreiro, Lucas Vila, Tomas Domene, Lucas Toscani
France: Arthur Thieffry(gk), Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud(gk)
South Africa: Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem ,Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Dayaan Cassiem(captain), Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek(gk), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok
Pool B
Belgium: Loic Van Doren (gk), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch (gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns
Germany: Alexander Stadler(gk), Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch (captain), Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg(gk)
South Korea: Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong(captain), Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin
Japan: Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk)
Pool C
Chile: Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz (captain), Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra
Malaysia: Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul
Netherlands: Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak(gk), Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder
New Zealand: Dom Dixon(gk), Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward(gk), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison
Pool D
India: PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak(gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh
England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo(gk), Nick Park, Ollie Payne(gk), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward
Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino
Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard
Where to Watch Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Online And On TV In India?
You can watch Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Jio TV and Disney + Hotstar mobile app. You can also watch it on various channels which are- Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD.
Written by: Aviral Shukla
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.