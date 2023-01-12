Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming, Schedule, Venue, Squads: All You Need To Know

  • Home
A total of 16 teams around the globe will be bidding for the World Cup trophy. All of the competing teams are divided into four pools, each with four teams.

January 12, 2023

By Aviral Shukla

New Delhi:  The stage is set for the 15th Men’s Hockey World Cup, which is to be held in Odisha, India. The group stage game is scheduled for January 13, and the final is scheduled for January 29.

Let’s have a look at the complete schedule, including date and venue.

Match No.FixtureRoundDateTime (IST)Venue
1Argentina vs South AfricaGroup Stage13-Jan1:00 PMBhubaneswar
2Australia vs FranceGroup Stage13-Jan3:00 PMBhubaneswar
3England vs WalesGroup Stage13-Jan5:00 PMRourkela
4Argentina vs South AfricaGroup Stage13-Jan7:00 PMRourkela
5Australia vs FranceGroup Stage14-Jan1:00 PMRourkela
6England vs WalesGroup Stage14-Jan3:00 PMRourkela
7Argentina vs South AfricaGroup Stage14-Jan5:00 PMBhubaneswar
8Germany vs JapanGroup Stage14-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
9Spain vs WalesGroup Stage15-Jan5:00 PMRourkela
10England vs IndiaGroup Stage15-Jan7:00 PMRourkela
11Malaysia vs ChileGroup Stage16-Jan1:00 PMRourkela
12New Zealand vs NetherlandsGroup Stage16-Jan3:00 PMRourkela
13France vs South AfricaGroup Stage16-Jan5:00 PMBhubaneswar
14Argentina vs AustraliaGroup Stage16-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
15Korea vs JapanGroup Stage17-Jan5:00 PMBhubaneswar
16Germany vs BelgiumGroup Stage17-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
17Malaysia vs New ZealandGroup Stage19-Jan1:00 PMBhubaneswar
18Netherlands vs ChileGroup Stage19-Jan3:00 PMBhubaneswar
19Spain vs EnglandGroup Stage19-Jan5:00 PMBhubaneswar
20India vs WalesGroup Stage19-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
21Australia vs South AfricaGroup Stage20-Jan1:00 PMRourkela
22France vs ArgentinaGroup Stage20-Jan3:00 PMRourkela
23Belgium vs JapanGroup Stage20-Jan5:00 PMRourkela
24Korea vs GermanyGroup Stage20-Jan7:00 PMRourkela
252nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool DCrossover22-Jan4:30 PMBhubaneswar
262nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool CCrossover22-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
272nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool BCrossover23-Jan4:30 PMBhubaneswar
282nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool ACrossover23-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
291st Pool A vs Winner 25Quarterfinal24-Jan4:30 PMBhubaneswar
301st Pool B vs Winner 26Quarterfinal24-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
311st Pool C vs Winner 27Quarterfinal25-Jan4:30 PMBhubaneswar
321st Pool D vs Winner 28Quarterfinal25-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
334th Pool A vs Loser 259-16 Classification26-Jan11:30 AMRourkela
344th Pool B vs Loser 269-16 Classification26-Jan2:00 PMRourkela
354th Pool C vs Loser 279-16 Classification26-Jan4:30 PMRourkela
364th Pool D vs Loser 289-16 Classification26-Jan7:00 PMRourkela
37Winner 29 vs Winner 32Semifinal27-Jan4:30 PMBhubaneswar
38Winner 30 vs Winner 31Semifinal27-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
39Loser 33 vs Loser 3413-16 Classification28-Jan11:30 AMRourkela
40Loser 35 vs Loser 3613-16 Classification28-Jan2:00 PMRourkela
41Winner 33 vs Winner 349-12 Classification28-Jan4:30 PMRourkela
42Winner 35 vs Winner 369-12 Classification28-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar
43Loser 37 vs Loser 383rd Place Match29-Jan4:30 PMBhubaneswar
44Winner 37 vs Winner 38Final29-Jan7:00 PMBhubaneswar

Hockey World Cup 2023 Squads 

Pool A

Australia: Josh Beltz, Johan Durst(gk), Nathan Ephraums, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Wickham, Eddie Ockenden (captain), Andrew Charter(gk), Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski (captain), Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Matthew Dawson, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Flynn Ogilvie

Argentina: Tomas Santiago(gk), Emiliano Bosso (gk), Facundo Zarate, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Juan Ignacio Catan, Santiago Tarazona, Matias Rey(captain), Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Agustin Mazzilli, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Martin Ferreiro, Lucas Vila, Tomas Domene, Lucas Toscani

France: Arthur Thieffry(gk), Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud(gk)

South Africa: Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem ,Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Dayaan Cassiem(captain), Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek(gk), Ryan Julius, Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Tevin Kok

Pool B 

Belgium: Loic Van Doren (gk), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch (gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns

Germany: Alexander Stadler(gk), Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch (captain), Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg(gk)

South Korea: Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong(captain), Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin

Japan: Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Seren Tanaka (captain), Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa(gk)

Pool C 

Chile: Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernando Renz (captain), Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra

Malaysia: Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul

Netherlands: Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak(gk), Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder

New Zealand: Dom Dixon(gk), Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward(gk), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison

Pool D 

India: PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak(gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

England:  David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo(gk), Nick Park, Ollie Payne(gk), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard

Where to Watch Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Online And On TV In India?

You can watch Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 on Jio TV and Disney + Hotstar mobile app. You can also watch it on various channels which are- Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 SD.

