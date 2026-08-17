Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood acknowledges India’s DOMINATION but expresses…

Mahmood had the utmost respect for India as he also stated that winning back-to-back Olympics is not an easy feat but claimed that Pakistan have come fully prepared for the challenge

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Pakistan at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (Credits: FIH/X)

Pakistan Hockey team’s captain Abu Bakar Mahmood believes that rankings are of very little importance and value whenever they face cross border and arch-rivals India ahead. The Men in Green might have had a rough start to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup campaign but Mahmood remained confident about his side’s path ahead.

In what is their first appearance at the World Cup stage in 8 years, Pakistan suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat from the hands of England in their Pool D opener while their neighbours won 3-1 against Wales. The former world champions find themselves in a do-or-die situation against and a second consecutive defeat will virtually knock them out of the tournament.

A defeat against Wales later today will also take the shine off the Indo-Pak meeting on the final day of Pool D, but if Pakistan are able to secure all three points tonight, then they will have a lot to play for. The two rivals will face each other on August 19 and ahead of the big day, Pakistani skipper Abu Bakar Mahmood expressed a lot of confidence.

Acknowledging the fact that India are a higher ranked team and have had better preparations than them, Mahmood stated that it’s the performance on the day that matters, not the rankings.

“I have no hesitation in accepting that the Indian team is much better than us in rankings, but in the India-Pakistan match, rankings don’t matter. The performance on that day is important… It will only be decided on the day of the match which team is playing well and will win”, Abu Bakar Mahmood told PTI.

His comments carry a heavy weight of confidence but Pakistan have actually not beaten India since 2016 when they won 4-3 in the Champions Trophy. The Indians recently registered a close 4-3 and bumper 7-1 victory in the London leg of the FIH Pro League.

Mahmood had the utmost respect for India as he also stated that winning back-to-back Olympics is not an easy feat but claimed that Pakistan have come fully prepared for the challenge.

Also Read: India Vs England Preview, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When and where to watch – All you need to know

“India is the only Asian team to have won medals in two consecutive Olympics. This is a good thing for Asian hockey, and we wish them all the best for the World Cup, but we have also come fully prepared this time,” Mahmood added.

Pakistan, who famously won the FIH Hockey World Cup in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994, are in the danger of suffering another Pool stage exit. They haven’t reached the knockouts since winning their fourth and last world title in 1994 Sydney edition.

If the four-time winners do not win their tie against Wales, the match against India will just a mere obligation.