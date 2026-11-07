Why has the Indian men’s hockey team replaced heavy curries with salads ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics 2028?

Indian men's hockey team has introduced a colour-coded diet programme, with salads, grilled meat and protein-rich meals replacing heavy food options as part of its preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

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The Indian men’s hockey team is making major changes to its food habits as it prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. From reducing heavy curries and rice portions to adding salads, grilled meat and protein-rich drinks, the team has introduced a new diet programme to improve fitness, recovery and performance.

The changes come after India won gold at the Asian Games 2026 and lifted their record-extending sixth Asian Champions Trophy title on Thursday. With a third successive Olympic medal in sight, head coach Craig Fulton believes nutrition is one of the areas where the team can make further improvements.

“I don’t think we have done it (diet) properly (in the past),” Fulton told The Indian Express. He also stressed that players need to follow the programme consistently, not just during training camps at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru but also at home.

Nutritionist Mihira Khopkar has been working with the team since May to introduce a structured food programme. She was also part of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics and has focused on matching the players’ food intake with their training schedules.

The team now follows a colour-coded diet system based on the intensity of training sessions. Red represents the most demanding days, orange indicates relatively lighter sessions, while green is used for lower-intensity training days.

The food portions change according to the workload. Green days include meals rich in protein and lower in carbohydrates, with grilled chicken, fish, lamb, prawns, vegetables, hummus, avocado and nuts among the options. Orange days include more pasta and potatoes, while red days have additional rice, dal and other carbohydrate-rich foods.

The programme also includes changes to vegetarian meals. Grilled paneer, hung-curd desserts and protein-rich milkshakes have been added to provide players with more options.

Hydration is another important part of the plan. The kitchen prepares around 50 litres of isotonic lime water on demanding training days. Players are also given fruit juices and milkshakes without added sugar to help with recovery.

Khopkar believes proper nutrition can reduce injury risks, improve immunity and help players remain available for training and matches. She has also pointed out that dehydration can affect concentration and decision-making on the field.

India vice-captain Hardik Singh said the programme helped him understand the need to balance carbohydrates and protein in his diet.

These changes are part of India’s preparations for the Los Angeles Olympics. With the team already qualified, the focus is now on improving every aspect of performance as it looks to remain among the leading sides in international hockey.