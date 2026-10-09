After Asian Games success, India set sights on Asian Champions title challenge

India shifts focus to the Asian Champions Trophy after winning Asian Games gold, with the men's hockey team ready for its next challenge on home soil.

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Indian team eyes Asian Champions Trophy

After winning gold at the Asian Games and booking a direct place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, India’s men’s hockey team is ready for its next challenge, the Asian Champions Trophy.

The tournament will be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5. India will face Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh in the six-team event.

India recently beat Malaysia in the Asian Games final in Aichi-Nagoya. The win helped India keep the gold medal they won in Hangzhou in 2023. India also made history by becoming the first team to win the men’s Asian Games hockey title twice in a row.

But head coach Craig Fulton does not want the team to think too much about the Asian Games win. His focus is now on the Asian Champions Trophy, where India will look to play with the same energy and confidence in front of the home fans.

“Winning the Asian Games gold in Japan was a special achievement for this group. But now the celebrations are behind us and our focus has to shift quickly. The Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 is a new challenge, on home soil, and we need to bring the same hunger, discipline and intensity to every match as we look to build on our success,” said Fulton.

The Asian Champions Trophy will bring international hockey back to Punjab. The state has a strong hockey history and has produced many Indian players and Olympians.

The league matches will be played at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. The tournament will later move to Mohali. The semi-finals will be played on November 4, while the final will take place on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.

India has won the Asian Champions Trophy four times, making it the most successful team in the tournament. The event started in 2011. In 2018, India and Pakistan shared the trophy after rain stopped the final in Muscat, Oman.