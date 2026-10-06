After conquering Asia, 2028 LA Olympics on sight, says Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmapreet Singh

The Indians had defeated Malaysia by 5-1 to claim the Asian Games gold medal in men's hockey event which also helped the team punch their tickets to LA 2028 Olympics

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/hockey/after-conquering-asia-2028-la-olympics-on-sight-says-indian-mens-hockey-team-captain-harmapreet-singh-8533247/ Copy

Indian players celebrate after defeating Pakistan 4-3 in the men's hockey semifinal at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Thursday, October 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

After securing back-to-back first place finishes at the Asian Games, the Indian men’s hockey team will shift its focus on building up positively for the Los Angeles Olympics in two years’ time. Harmanpreet Singh’s side confirmed their berth at the quadrennial showpiece after thrashing Malaysia 5-1 in the gold medal match of the recently concluded Asiad at Aichi and Nagoya.

The gold medal came two months after India’s disappointing exit from the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Belgium and Netherlands. After squeezing past the first Pool stage, thanks to victories over Wales (3-1) and Pakistan (5-3), Harmanpreet and co had crashed out of the tournament in the second Pool stage where they did not win a single game.

India suffered back-to-back 3-1 and 5-3 defeats against the Netherlands and Argentina which ended their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

The team had very less time to regroup for another major assignment at the Asian Games but as they say – where’s a will there’s a way. The Indians remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and scored a total of 58 goals.

In three matches, India scored 10 or more goals against Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and this says a lot about just how dominant the Indians were. Upon their return to India after the Asiad glory, captain Harmanpreet Singh stated that the focus will now shift to the LA Olympics two years later.

Also Read: Coach Craig Fulton plans fresh India hockey squad for LA Olympics 2028 after Asian Games gold

“Very happy that we have returned with the medal, so no need to say anything else. Stick to the process and training, and don’t take any pressure, doesn’t matter what the score is. We have a good opportunity that we will get good time before LA Olympics and looking forward that we will do good there and in all the matches before that as well,” Harmanpreet Singh said.

Forward Mandeep Singh also confirmed that India’s primary target after the World Cup was to win the Asian Games and qualify for the LA Olympics. “The performance in the World Cup, it’s not that we didn’t get the medal but the aim was that we had to qualify for the LA Olympics in the Asian Games,” he said.

Hockey India announces cash prize

Following the men’s team’s success, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey announced a cash prize of INR 11 lakhs for the players and an additional 5 lakhs for the support staff. He also acknowledged that winning gold across both men and women categories is a rare achievement.

“Hockey India will give Rs 11 lakh as a cash prize for the men’s team. The support staff will be given Rs 5.5 lakh,” Dilip Tirkey said.