AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026: Indian women’s impressive win over Malaysia 11-1 helps them reach top spot in Elite pool

Team India women's registered an outstanding victory over Malaysia 11-1 in the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, which helped them secure top place in the Elite pool.

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India women defeat Malaysia women 11-1

The AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 got a brilliant start as the teams are showing their impressive performance in the tournament. India’s junior women’s team gave an impressive start to the tournament. Meanwhile, China also showed a great performance against Malaysia as they registered an 11-1 victory.

The Indian side played a tough competition against Malaysia. Team India had seven different goalscorers, showing how well the team worked together. They scored four goals from open play, five from penalty strikes.

Puja Sahoo and Purnima Yadav give India a strong start against Malaysia

Before the match, the Indian side was looking more confident, which helped them to perform brilliantly throughout the rest of the match. Their impressive goal-scoring ability and skills provide them a major strength and confidence in the match.

From the beginning of the match, Team India started their attacking gameplay as their key player Puja Sahoo got her side the first goal in the first minute of the match. Meanwhile, in the fourth minute of the match, they got another advantage when Purnima Yadav found the back of the net.

The Indian team continued to showcase amazing gameplay in the match. The players were turning the intense moments into the goal. In the eighth minute of the match, Binima Dhan converted a penalty corner before Krishna Sharma added another in the 14th minute.

After all the pressure, Malaysia finally made their comeback in the match, when Nur Mohd scored their goal in the match in the 38th minute of the game.

Team India’s next clash will be played against Japan on September 8

Scoring a goal didn’t affect the Indian side as they continued their dominance in the match. Indian stars Geeta and Sanika scored an impressive goal in the 53rd and 58th minute of the game, which helped Team India to complete an 11-1 rout.

This impressive performance by the players helped India get two wins from two matches and six points. The Indian side is leading the points table. On the other hand, China and Japan are second and third side in the points table with three points each. South Korea and Malaysia occupy the fourth and fifth spots, after suffering two defeats in the tournament.

Well, it’s time to know Team India’s next clash, which will be against Japan in their third pool-stage match on September 8.