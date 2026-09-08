AHF Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026: Skipper Anmol Ekka bags brace to push India towards semi-final in 7-3 goal fest against South Korea

It was in the concluding quarter that India showed their true colours in terms of attack as they ripped through the South Korean defence to bag three goals in the last 15 minutes

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Indian team tussling against South Korea during their 7-3 win. (Credits: Hockey India/X)

The Indian junior men’s Hockey team secured a terrific 7-3 victory over South Korea to move within touching distance of the Asia Cup 2026 semi-finals. Although the match kept hanging on the balance for most of the time, the 60-minute game eventually proved to be an absolute goal fest with skipper Anmol Ekka scoring twice in his side’s massive win.

South Korea had possibly every answer to India’s questions as they matched the intensity very well but the reigning champions eventually showed their class in the final quarter of the game, which saw them score three goals in the 10-goal thriller.

This result gave the Indians plenty of confidence ahead of their final pool match on Wednesday against Chinese Taipei. India currently has seven points from three games and a victory in their pool concluder will take them through to the semi-finals.

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How India orchestrated the win against South Korea

When the match began in Moqi, China, it seemed as if South Korea would give India a very tough challenge. After captain Anmol Ekka broke the deadlock in the fifth minute through a penalty corner, the Koreans responded within a minute with Dohyeon Choi also netting from a penalty corner. The first 15 minutes ended in 1-1 with all to play for in the next 45 minutes or so.

Lovenoor Singh found the back of the net in the 18th minute from open play but South Korea’s Hyoguk Yoo took only a minute to bring things back on level terms from a penalty corner. It seemed as if the second quarter was going to end at 2-2 but Ajeet Yadav’s strike in the 20th minute helped the Indians gain a one-goal lead before the half-time whistle.

Once the third quarter began, South Korea kept testing the Indian defence. Hyoguk Yoo was on target once again as he completed his brace just six minutes into the quarter, making it 3-3 before Prabhdeep Singh restored India’s lead towards the back end of the third 15-minute period.

It was in the concluding quarter that India showed their true colours in terms of attack as they ripped through the South Korean defence to bag three goals in the last 15 minutes.

Gursewak Singh extended India’s advantage in the 55th minute before Anmol, whose goalscoring tally has reached eight goals, struck again a minute later off a penalty corner to make it 6-3. Aryan Xess then completed the decisive spell in the 58th minute as India’s relentless pressure produced a seventh goal for a 7-3 win.

The defeat saw South Korea remain on six points ahead of their Pool A concluder against a tough opponent in Japan. The Indian team, meanwhile, will look to beat Chinese Taipei in their last game.