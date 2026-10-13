Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Goalkeeper Krishan Pathak returns as Hockey India names strong squad for tournament in Punjab

Hockey India have named a 18-member men's squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2026 hockey tournament starting later this month led by Harmanpreet Singh.

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Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak. (Source: X)

The Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday announced a strong Indian men’s squad for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2026, scheduled to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5. Asian Games 2026 gold medal winning-captain Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side after the team successfully defended their continental crown for the first time.

The squad retains their core that delivered success at the Asian Games 2026, reflecting continuity as India prepares to take on Asia’s leading hockey nations on home soil. Goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak will make a comeback with young defender Amandeep Lakra and midfielder Aditya Arjun Lalage earning a recall into the senior set up.

Midfielder Vishnu Kant Singh and forward Angad Bir Singh have been named as the two reserve players apart from the 18-member playing squad. “Playing the ACT in Punjab will be something special. This squad blends youth with experience, and we can’t wait to feed off the home crowd. There’s nothing like playing a tournament in India, and we’ve missed it,” said Chief Coach Craig Fulton.

After creating history at the Asian Games in Japan, Team India is ready to return to the pitch. Meet the Indian Men’s Hockey squad for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026. Besides the 18-member playing squad, the two reserve players will be Vishnu Kant Singh and Angad Bir Singh. ️ Oct 27 to Nov 5

Jalandhar & Mohali (Punjab, India) Check out the full schedule ->

https://t.co/fq79cw5DQJ #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2026 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 13, 2026

The tournament has additional significance as it marks the return of international hockey to Punjab, a state which has historically made an immense contribution to the sport and produced iconic players as well. With matches scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali, the competition will bring some of Asia’s finest hockey talent to a region with a deep-rooted connection to the game.

Defending champions India, who have already qualified for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, will look to build on their recent success and continue their strong record in the Asian Champions Trophy, having won the title five times so far.

The tournament will get underway in Jalandhar with the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium hosting the opening ceremony and all league-stage fixtures from October 27 to November 2. The action will then move to Mohali with the semi-finals scheduled for November 4, followed by the medal matches on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.

With strong backing from strong Punjab crowd, the Indian hockey team will aim to deliver a memorable campaign and make international hockey’s return to Punjab a memorable event.

Indian men’s hockey squad for Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2026

Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Reserve/Replacement Players: Vishnu Kant Singh, Angad Bir Singh