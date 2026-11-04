Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh score twice as India hammer South Korea 8-1 to reach final

Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Semifinal: Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh scored twice each as India beat South Korea 8-1 to reach final for 7th time. India to face Japan in final on Thursday.

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Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India hammer South Korea 8-1 to reach final (Photo: HockeyIndia)

Five-time champions India are once again in the final of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026. India played brilliant hockey and thrashed South Korea 8-1 in the second semifinal on Wednesday to reach the final for a record-extending seventh time.

The match was totally one-sided. India scored 8 goals, while South Korea could score only one. With this win, India will now face Japan in the final on Thursday.

Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh were the top stars for India. Both players scored two goals each.

Lakra scored in the 4th and 13th minutes. Dilpreet found the net in the 21st and 25th minutes. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (9th), Sukhjeet Singh (21st), Angad Bir Singh (36th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (54th) also scored one goal each for India.

For South Korea, Sangjun Han (9th minute) scored the only goal.

This is not the first time India have beaten South Korea badly in this tournament. Earlier in the round-robin stage also, India had beaten South Korea 8-0. India have now remained unbeaten in the whole tournament so far. They had topped the six-team league table after winning all five of their league matches.

India started the match on a strong note. It was Lakra who gave India an early lead in the 4th minute with a brilliant field goal. But South Korea made a quick comeback. Sangjun Han scored a field goal in the 9th minute to make it 1-1.

However, India did not lose focus. In the very same minute, India got a penalty corner and captain Harmanpreet Singh made no mistake. He scored from the penalty corner and gave India a 2-1 lead again.

Four minutes later, Lakra scored his second goal of the day. He scored off a rebound from a penalty corner and made the score 3-1 for India. At the end of the first quarter, India were leading 3-1.

India completely dominated the second quarter. They scored three field goals in just five minutes and took the match away from South Korea.

Sukhjeet Singh scored in the 21st minute from a field effort. Just a few seconds later, Dilpreet Singh scored another field goal in the same minute. Then in the 25th minute, Dilpreet scored again and completed his brace. With these three quick goals, India took a huge 6-1 lead at half time.

India scored three goals each in the first two quarters. They earned four penalty corners in the match, while South Korea did not get a single penalty corner.

After half time, India did not slow down. They continued to attack and scored one goal each in the last two quarters.

Angad Bir Singh made it 7-1 in the 36th minute, just six minutes after the half time break, with a fine field goal. Then in the 54th minute, Vivek Sagar Prasad scored the last goal of the match with another field goal. It was 8-1 and the match was completely over.

Asian Games gold medal winners India will now face Japan in the final on Thursday. Japan reached the final after beating Malaysia in the first semifinal earlier in the day.

Japan beat Malaysia 5-3 in the penalty shootout after both teams were locked 0-0 in the normal time. The match was very close, but Japan held their nerves in the shootout.

WAS THERE EVER ANY DOUBT?! The unbeaten hosts make a thunderous statement, storming past Korea 8-1 to book their place in the FINAL of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026! UP NEXT: JAPAN IN THE FINAL! ️ Thursday, November 5

⏰ 7:00 PM IST One more step to glory! #HockeyIsBack #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 4, 2026

India are now just one win away from winning their sixth Asian Champions Trophy title. They are in great form and have not lost a single match in the tournament. Fans are expecting another big win in the final.