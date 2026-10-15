Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Krishan Pathak ready for India comeback after 9-month absence, eyes title defence in Jalandhar

Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak returns to India squad for Asian Champions Trophy after 9 months. Pathak set to play at Surjit Academy ground in Jalandhar.

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Krishan Pathak (Photo: Twitter/TheHockeyIndia)

Indian men’s hockey goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak is ready to make the most of his return to the national team after a nine-month absence. The 29-year-old has worked on the areas of his game that needed improvement and is now looking forward to representing India at the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

Pathak last played for India during the tour of South Africa in December 2025. He was subsequently dropped from the squad along with two other players following allegations of indiscipline during the series. Since then, the goalkeeper has been working hard in Bengaluru to improve his skills and earn another opportunity with the senior team.

Pathak returns to India squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Pathak has been named in India’s 18-member squad for the Asian Champions Trophy, replacing Mohith HS. The tournament will be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

The return also carries special meaning for Pathak, as Jalandhar’s Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium is the ground where he spent seven years learning the sport at the Surjit Hockey Academy.

“What makes the occasion even bigger for me and others from the Surjit Hockey Academy is that we will be playing at the same ground where we learned the sport for seven years,” said Pathak in a press release issued by Hockey India.

“I don’t think there can be anything bigger than that.”

Extra training helped Pathak improve his game

Pathak has represented India in 156 international matches and previously served as the understudy to former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who retired after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During his time away from the senior squad, Pathak trained with India’s development team in Bengaluru. He also travelled with the team to the FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium as a non-playing member before the Asian Games.

The goalkeeper said he focused on the areas highlighted by the coaching staff and put in extra work alongside regular team sessions.

“Whatever the coach told me in terms of improvement, I was working on that while here in Bengaluru with the development team. I believe I have done that and am now focused on this opportunity at the Asian Champions Trophy,” said Pathak.

“We (the development team) played matches against the Karnataka senior national team in Bengaluru. But besides the matches and team training, we did extra goalkeeping sessions so that I keep working on the things that I was told to improve upon,” he added.

India begin title defence against Bangladesh

Defending champions India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on October 27. They will then face China on October 29, Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1 and South Korea on November 2.

All league-stage matches will take place in Jalandhar, while Mohali will host the semi-finals and medal matches on November 4 and 5.

India enter the competition as its most successful team, having won five titles in 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint winners), 2023 and 2024. Pathak will now look to make his return count as India aim to defend their crown on home soil.