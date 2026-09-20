Asian Games 2026: Dilpreet Singh’s four-goal show helps India thrash Indonesia 13-1 in men’s hockey opener

Asian Games 2026: India defeated Indonesia 13-1 in men’s hockey as Dilpreet Singh scored four goals. Check match report, key moments and India’s next game.

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India begin Asian Games 2026 campaign with a commanding 13-1 win over Indonesia. (Photo: Hockey India)

Defending champions India made a strong start to their Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey campaign, defeating Indonesia 13-1 in their opening Pool A match on Sunday. Dilpreet Singh was the star of the show, scoring four goals as India controlled the contest from the early stages.

Shilanand Lakra and Sukhjeet Singh scored twice each, while Abhishek, Rajinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, captain Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh also found the net. Indonesia’s only goal came from Aulia Al Ardh in the 33rd minute.

India make fast start against Indonesia

India opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Shilanand Lakra followed up after Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick was saved by Indonesia goalkeeper Alam Fajar.

Abhishek then doubled India’s lead in the 12th minute, finishing from a rebound after Fajar denied the initial effort.

Dilpreet joined the scoring in the 18th minute when he converted an assist from Abhishek. He struck again just a minute later after Sukhjeet Singh found him at the far post.

Rajinder Singh soon made it 5-0 before Mandeep Singh added another field goal in the 21st minute as India continued to put pressure on the Indonesian defence.

Harmanpreet adds another goal

India had a chance to extend their advantage further when Manpreet Singh was fouled inside the circle in the 27th minute. Harmanpreet stepped up for the resulting penalty stroke, but Fajar made an important save.

The Indian captain, however, did not have to wait long for his goal. Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the following minute to give India a 7-0 lead at half-time.

Indonesia pulled one goal back early in the third quarter through Aulia Al Ardh, but India quickly restored their control.

Dilpreet completes four-goal

Shilanand scored his second goal in the 35th minute before Dilpreet completed his hat-trick two minutes later.

Sukhjeet then got his first goal of the match in the 38th minute, taking India’s lead into double figures. India continued to attack in the final quarter, with Jugraj Singh converting a penalty corner in the 47th minute.

Sukhjeet added another goal in the 48th minute before Dilpreet completed his four-goal performance a minute later.

India next face Sri Lanka

The 13-1 victory gives India a winning start to their title defence. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will next face Sri Lanka in their second Pool A match on September 22. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

India will look to carry the same attacking momentum into their remaining pool-stage matches as they target another Asian Games gold medal.