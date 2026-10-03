Asian Games 2026: Indian men’s hockey team confirm LA 2028 Olympics berth with 3-1 win over Malaysia in gold medal match

The Indian men's hockey team secured its sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece and also booked a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 with a commanding victory over Malaysia

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/hockey/asian-games-2026-indian-mens-hockey-team-confirm-la-2028-olympics-berth-with-3-1-win-over-malaysia-in-gold-medal-match-8532483/ Copy

File photo of the Indian men's hockey team. (Photo: IANS)

The Indian men’s hockey team earned direct qualification to the upcoming Olympic games at Los Angeles in two years’ time with a sensational 5-1 routing of Malaysia in the 2026 Asian Games gold medal match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. Yesterday, the women’s team defeated China by 1-0 to secure top spot on the podium and today it was the men’s team that achieved a similar feat.

More to follow..