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Asian Games 2026: Indian men’s hockey team confirm LA 2028 Olympics berth with 3-1 win over Malaysia in gold medal match

The Indian men's hockey team secured its sixth gold medal at the continental showpiece and also booked a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 with a commanding victory over Malaysia

Edited By: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: October 3, 2026, 5:25 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Indian men's hockey team confirm LA 2028 Olympics berth with 3-1 win over Malaysia in gold medal match
File photo of the Indian men's hockey team. (Photo: IANS)

The Indian men’s hockey team earned direct qualification to the upcoming Olympic games at Los Angeles in two years’ time with a sensational 5-1 routing of Malaysia in the 2026 Asian Games gold medal match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. Yesterday, the women’s team defeated China by 1-0 to secure top spot on the podium and today it was the men’s team that achieved a similar feat.

More to follow..

Read more: Asian Games 2026: Saim Ayub's 'rocking baby' gesture to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes viral as Pakistan lose gold medal to India - Watch

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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