Asian Games 2026: Indian men’s hockey team confirm LA 2028 Olympics berth with 3-1 win over Malaysia in gold medal match

The Indian men’s hockey team earned direct qualification to the upcoming Olympic games at Los Angeles in two years’ time with a sensational 5-1 routing of Malaysia in the 2026 Asian Games gold medal match at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. Yesterday, the women’s team defeated China by 1-0 to secure top spot on the podium and today it was the men’s team that achieved a similar feat.
More to follow..
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Hockey News on India.com.