Asian Games 2026: Indian men’s hockey team secure semis berth, Harmanpreet Singh’s team could face Pakistan next

The reigning Asian Games champions took another significant step forward to defend the gold medal they won at Hangzhou three years ago

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File photo of the Indian men's hockey team. (Credits: Hockey India/X)

The Indian men’s hockey team has secured a spot in the 2026 Asian Games semi-final following their solid 2-0 victory over hosts Japan with Abhishek and skipper Harmanpreet Singh scoring the only two goals of the match.

This victory helped India clinch a spot in semi-finals with a flawless record in the Pool stages where they are still unbeaten after four matches. The Indians are scheduled to take on Bangladesh in their Pool A finale on Monday, September 28.

Harmanpret Singh and co are bracing themselves to defend the Asian Games gold medal they won at Hangzhou three years ago. Previously, India had registered big victories over Indonesia, Sri Lanka and South Korea.

They defeated Indonesia 13-1 in their opening match, followed by a 16-1 win over Sri Lanka and then 8-2 against South Korea.

How India orchestrated the win?

Against Japan, Abhishek opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a field goal, while captain Harmanpreet Singh doubled India’s advantage in the 40th minute by converting a penalty corner.

Japan made India work hard for the victory, particularly during the opening two quarters. The hosts played with plenty of aggression and matched India in several areas of the game. The hosts had around 60 per cent possession in the first quarter although the Indians looked more threatening in attack.

India earned their first penalty corner in the sixth minute, but Harmanpreet was unable to convert. Japan then had a chance from a penalty corner in the 10th minute. They appeared to have taken the lead, but the goal was ruled out after the ball was found to have touched an Indian foot.

Japan earned another penalty corner soon after but India’s defence stood firm.

India eventually broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Abhishek found the back of the net with a field effort. Japan continued to look for an equaliser and earned another penalty corner in the 17th minute, but India once again defended it well.

Harmanpreet then extended India’s lead in the 40th minute. The Indian captain made no mistake from the team’s fifth penalty corner, sending a powerful low flick past the Japanese goalkeeper.

India controlled possession during the final quarter and created several more chances. They earned four penalty corners in quick succession but could not add to their lead as Japan defended strongly.

The result will still leave India coach Craig Fulton with one concern ahead of the knockout stages. India earned 10 penalty corners but converted only one, an area the team will need to improve.

India will face Bangladesh in their final pool match on September 28.