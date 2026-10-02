Asian Games 2026: Lalremsiami’s goal ends India women’s 44-Year wait for hockey gold, book LA 2028 Olympics ticket

Asian Games 2026: India women beat China 1-0 to win hockey gold after 44 years and secure direct qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics. Here’s everything you need to know.

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India women celebrate after winning hockey gold at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: The Indian women’s hockey team created history at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating defending champions China 1-0 in the final on Friday. The victory ended a 44-year wait for India’s second women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games and also earned the team a direct qualification spot for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

India produced a disciplined performance against the higher-ranked Chinese side and held on to their narrow lead until the final whistle. Lalremsiami scored the only goal of the match with a superb tomahawk in the 10th minute.

China, the reigning Asian champions and Paris Olympics silver medallists, pushed hard for an equaliser, but India’s defence stood firm. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia also made a crucial penalty-stroke save to keep China from getting back into the contest.

Lalremsiami’s goal makes the difference

India started the final with confidence and found the breakthrough in the 10th minute. Lalremsiami produced a powerful tomahawk that beat the Chinese defence and gave India a 1-0 advantage.

China increased the pressure after going behind, but India stayed organised and defended the lead brilliantly. The Indian players blocked passing lanes, dealt with China’s attacking moves and refused to allow their opponents an easy opening.

Savita’s penalty-stroke save was one of the key moments of the final as India protected their lead and moved closer to a historic gold medal.

India end 44-year wait for Gold

India had won the women’s hockey gold only once before, at the 1982 Asian Games, when the event made its debut at the continental competition.

The team came close to winning the title again in 1998 and 2018, but had to settle for silver on both occasions. India lost the 1998 final to South Korea before Japan denied them gold in 2018.

The latest victory finally ended that long wait and gave Indian women’s hockey another Asian Games gold medal.

Japan won the bronze medal after defeating South Korea 4-2 in a shoot-out in the third-place match.

Deepika finishes as Tournament’s top scorer

India’s campaign was also powered by a superb goal-scoring run from Deepika Soreng. The forward finished the tournament as the highest scorer with 21 goals.

Navneet Kaur was another important contributor for India with 10 goals, while China’s Jiaqi Zhong finished with nine.

Who is Deepika Soreng?

Born on December 17, 2003, in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, Deepika grew up in a family that faced financial difficulties. After losing her father at a young age, she was raised by her mother Friska, who worked to support the family.

Deepika was introduced to hockey at RC Upgraded Middle School in Karangaguri by Father Benedict Kujur. She later joined the residential hockey academy in Simdega and began developing her game.

She made a name for herself at the 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup, where she scored seven goals in six matches to help India win the title. She also won a silver medal at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Oman before making her senior international debut in 2024 during the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur play key roles

Lalremsiami’s journey has also been remarkable. Born in Kolasib, Mizoram, she started playing hockey at school when she was 10. She later moved to a government sports academy in Thenzawl before joining the National Hockey Academy in New Delhi.

She overcame a major language barrier after moving to Delhi and continued to develop as a forward. Lalremsiami made her senior India debut in 2017 at just 17 and later became the first female hockey player from Mizoram to compete at the Olympics.

Her journey reached another emotional point during the 2019 FIH Women’s Series Finals when she learned about her father’s death before a crucial match. She stayed with the team and helped India win the tournament and qualify for the Olympics.

Navneet Kaur, meanwhile, was born in Shahabad Markanda, Haryana, and entered the Shahabad Hockey Academy at a young age. She became an important part of India’s attacking unit and helped the team win the 2017 Women’s Asia Cup gold and 2018 Asian Games silver.

Her experience was also valuable during India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

India secure direct LA 2028 qualification

The Asian Games gold has given India a major reward beyond the continental title. The victory means the Indian women’s hockey team has secured a direct qualification place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The result is especially significant after India missed out on qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics despite finishing fourth at the Tokyo Games.

India can now celebrate a historic Asian Games title while also looking ahead to another Olympic campaign.