Asian Games 2026: Salima Tete says Indian women’s team fully deserved to win gold medal

The Indian women's hockey team also received a rousing welcome at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

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Asian Games 2026 gold medallist women's hockey team captain Salima Tete and teammates Deepika Soreng, Nikki Pradhan and Beauty Dungdung pose for photographers as they are welcomed upon arrival at the Birsa Munda Airport, following their victory at the Asian Games, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, October 4, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete believes that her side fully deserved to claim gold medal at the recently concluded 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. This team will go down as only the second side ever to clinch top spot on the podium for the first time since the inaugural edition at New Delhi in 1982.

Upon touching down to India, the team was given a grand and rousing welcome at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The occasion was not only important because of the gold medal but also due to the fact that it was the Indian women’s team’s first Asian Games gold in more than four decades.

While speaking to the media at Bengaluru airport, team captain Salima Tete expressed that the success was an outcome of collective belief. Tete also stated that it was difficult for the side to defend the narrow 1-0 lead throughout the final before calling it a proud moment.

“We deserve this victory. This time we had full confidence in our team and players that we would definitely win gold, although China was a very good team. Defending that one goal and winning gold for our country is a proud moment for us,” Salima Tete told PTI.

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The gold medal also helped the Indian team secure a spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic games where they will look to end their wait for a podium finish. The women’s team has never gone past the semi-finals with their best performances being a 4th place finish during the 1980 and 2020 editions at Moscow and Tokyo.

How India won the Asian Games 2026 gold?

The Indian women’s team topped Pool B with five wins, beating Uzbekistan 19-0, Indonesia 17-1, Thailand 20-1, hosts Japan 3-1 and Singapore 7-0. India scored 66 goals in the group stage and conceded just three.

They then beat South Korea 2-0 in the semi-final to set up a final against defending champions China. The gold-medal match was a much tighter contest. Lalremsiami gave India the lead in the 10th minute with a powerful reverse-stick strike.

China pushed hard for an equaliser and earned several chances, including a penalty stroke, but goalkeeper Savita Punia made a crucial save to keep India ahead. India defended their lead through the remaining quarters and held on for a 1-0 win.

The victory gave India their first Asian Games women’s hockey gold since 1982 and also secured a direct place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.