Asian Games 2026: Savita Punia creates HISTORY as India women hockey team hammer Indonesia 17-1 in second game

Deepika Sehrawat, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Navneet Kaur scored hat-tricks for India women hockey team as they hammered Indonesia 17-1 in Asian Games 2026 Group B match on Monday.

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India women hockey team defeated Indonesia by 17-1 margin in Asian Games 2026 on Monday. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: India women’s hockey team continued their dominant run in the Asian Games 2026 with their second successive win in the Group B clash against Indonesia in Nagoya on Monday. Deepika Sehrawat, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Navneet Kaur all scored hat-tricks as the Indian side hammered hapless Indonesians by a 17-1 margin for their second successive win.

The 22-year-old striker Deepika (8th, 28th, 40th minutes), who scored eight goals in India’s 19-0 hammering of Uzbekistan in their opening match on Sunday, converted three penalty corners, while Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (15th, 20th, 38th) found the net thrice from field play. Navneet’s triple strikes came in the 35th, 56th and 57th minutes.

In addition, Sunelita Toppo (11th, 30th), Lalremsiami (12th, 16th) and Sakshi Rana (25th, 57th), scored a brace each while skipper Salima Tete (35th) Ishika Chaudhary (36th) also found the net once. It was a special occasion for Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia, who became the most capped Indian women hockey player with her 321st appearance – surpassing the record held by Vandana Katariya.

! From sharing the turf to sharing countless unforgettable moments, teammates come together to celebrate the legend Savita who has inspired them and is now the most capped Indian woman player with 321 senior international appearances. ❤️ Hear their… pic.twitter.com/j2ZGvYMU3j — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 21, 2026

Indonesia’s lone goal was scored by Innes Aditiya in the 32nd minute. India, who finished in 5th place in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 earlier this month, will next face off against Thailand on Wednesday.

After the resounding 19-0 clobbering of Uzbekistan on Sunday, the Indians made a steady start. India had the first chance in the fourth minute in the form of a penalty stroke but Navneet’s attempt was saved by the Indonesia goalkeeper.

India got the lead thanks to Deepika by converting a penalty corner in the eighth minute. The goal opened the floodgates as Sunelita doubled the lead three minutes later, tapping home a pass from Neha.

Two minutes after Neha’s goal, Lalremsiami scored from a rebound after Deepika’s flick from a set piece was saved by the Indonesian custodian. It started to rain after that with Rutuja next to register her name on the score-sheet, pushing the ball in after Sakshi Rana’s attempt was saved.

Soon after that, Lalremsiami scored her second goal of the match from a field effort and then Rutuja followed suit, stretching full to guide home Neha’s pass. Sakshi increased the margin to 7-0 in the 27th minute scoring off a rebound before Deepika converted another penalty corner. Sunelita then sent in Navneet’s hit from a penalty corner to hand India a commanding 9-0 lead at half-time of the Group B clash.

Two minutes after the half-time break, Indonesia pulled a goal back when Innes Aditiya scored from a penalty corner before India skipper Salima found the back of the net from a field try. India then started another goal rush, scoring 4 more goals in the next nine minutes.

The India women hockey team need to win a gold to earn direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.