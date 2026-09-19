Asian Games Hockey Live Streaming details: When and where to watch India vs Indonesia clash

Here are the live streaming details as India is taking on Indonesia in the Asian Games 2026 Hockey. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India vs Indonesia match Asian Games 2026 hockey livestream details

India will begin their Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey campaign against Indonesia on Sunday, September 20. The match will be played at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan, with the action scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Defending champions India will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start. India will be looking to get off to a good start and get some momentum as they start their quest for yet another Asian Games gold medal.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh will lead India and will be one of the key players to watch out for in the opening encounter. The experienced defender is also expected to play an important role during penalty corners and other set-piece opportunities.

India have a mix of seasoned players and budding youngsters. The team will look to maintain control of the game while creating opportunities in the attacking third.

India are placed in Pool A alongside Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The Indian team will face Sri Lanka in their next pool match on September 22.

Indonesia, meanwhile, will face a strong challenge against the defending champions in their opening match. India will look to dominate possession and create scoring chances and their forwards will be looking to put pressure on the Indonesian defense.

Here are all the details about India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match…

When is India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match going to take place?

The India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match will start on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Where is India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match going to take place?

The India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match will be held at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara, Japan.

What time will India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match start?

The India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match will begin at 11:30 AM.

Where can I watch India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match on TV in India?

The India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match will be available on TV Star Sports network in India.

How can I watch India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match in India?

The India vs Indonesia Asian Games 2026 hockey match will be broadcast live on the SonyLIV.