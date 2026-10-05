Coach Craig Fulton plans fresh India hockey squad for LA Olympics 2028 after Asian Games gold

Craig Fulton has already started planning for LA Olympic 2028, with the India hockey coach set to assess young talent and build a fresh squad after the Hockey India League.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/hockey/coach-craig-fulton-plans-fresh-india-hockey-squad-for-la-olympics-2028-after-asian-games-gold-8533030/ Copy

Head coach Craig Fulton revealed India’s LA Olympic 2028 hockey plan. (Photo: IANS)

India men’s hockey team made history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by defending its gold medal for the first time. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final to win its fifth Asian Games hockey gold and also secured a direct ticket to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

However, head coach Craig Fulton is already looking beyond the celebrations. With LA 2028 less than two years away, the South African coach wants to use the Hockey India League (HIL) as an important window to assess the next generation of players.

Fulton wants to build a fresh squad

Speaking to SAI Media, Fulton said India will have to start preparing for the next Olympic cycle soon. He also pointed towards the strong talent pool in the India A and Under-21 teams.

“LA 2028 is within two years. It seems a long way off, but it obviously comes around pretty quick. I think at the moment we’re just trying to get the right schedule, the right planning in place, the big blocks of what is the preparation like, two years out, one year out, six months out, and plan accordingly to that. Yeah, I think every team has its phases at and flows with experience and youth. We have a good group of experienced players with us now,” Craig Fulton told SAI Media.

“We have some youth, but we have a lot of youth in the Indian A team and a strong Under-21 team as well, which is great. So in the next two-three months, I think just post the Hockey India League, we’ll have a look at all the talent that we have, choose new squad, and start afresh from there,” the 51-year-old added.

Back-to-back gold a special achievement

India’s latest triumph came after previous Asian Games gold medals in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022. Fulton, who played for South Africa at the 1996 and 2004 Olympics, said successfully defending the title made the latest achievement even more special.

“Personally, this Asian Games was very unique. It was very different to the last Asian Games as we were isolated out here in a sense of away from the other events and athletes. There was no so-called Games Village. But at the same time, we had our own routine. We went to the field, we played, we came back, and everything is the same. But Hangzhou, being the first gold medal, was very special. But to come back and defend it back-to-back golds is always special,” he said.

Fulton reflects on thrilling Pakistan win

India also survived a major scare against Pakistan in the semi-final. After taking a 3-0 lead, India conceded three goals before Abhishek scored in the final minute to seal a 4-3 win.

“Everything did go according to plan. We had a really good first half, and then the third quarter was difficult. Pakistan is that team that if you give them any free opportunities, they take them and they are a great team, and they showed that. They came back nicely and put us under a lot of pressure from 3-0 to 3-all. We still had some good chances in that period, but we couldn’t finish, we couldn’t score. And found a way in the last minute to do so and to get the fourth goal, which helped us make the final,” Fulton said.

SAI support to help India aim higher

India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams also made history by winning gold at the same Asian Games for the first time. The achievement came with strong backing from the Sports Authority of India, which provided ₹77.8 crore towards the two teams, including camps, international exposure, coaching support and equipment.

“I think the government is our biggest supporter in terms of the resources and the funds that they put forward to helping the grassroots programs all the way through to the 18s, 21s, seniors. Without them, obviously, I don’t know what would happen if they didn’t put as much support and resources around. But at the same time, by doing that the girls stand on the podium winning gold for the first time in 44 years. And we’re fortunate enough to go back to back. Yes, that’s domination in Asia.

“We obviously want to do that on the world stage. And the women had a fantastic World Cup, and the men obviously had a fantastic Paris. So the balance is there. The resources are there. But the main thing is we just got to keep pushing forward to find the talent and expose it on the international platform,” he signed off.