Deepika’s hat-trick powers India beat China 6-2 in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026

India beat China 6-2 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026, with Deepika scoring a hat-trick to secure their fourth straight win.

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Deepika’s hat-trick leads India to 6-2 win over China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 (Photo: Hockey India)

India vs China, Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India continued their good run in the tournament with a comprehensive 6-2 victory over China in Bhopal on Tuesday. The defending champions registered their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament after delivering a strong performance at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.

With this result, India maintained their unbeaten record and confirmed their place in the semi-finals. The victory also helped the Indian women’s hockey team reach fifth place in the FIH World Rankings, their highest position since the rankings were introduced in October 2003.

Deepika was the star of the match as she scored three goals in the first quarter. Lalremsiami, Neha and Sakshi Rana also found the net to help India secure a memorable victory.

Deepika’s First-Quarter Hat-Trick Puts India In Early Control

India started the match on the front foot and took the lead within the 1st minute itself. Deepika opened the scoring with a superb reverse-hit after a well-orchestrated attacking move involving Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Salima Tete.

The Indian team kept applying pressure on China’s defense and got a penalty corner in the sixth minute. Deepika took full advantage and scored her second goal of the match.

India kept creating opportunities through quick passing and attacking moves. Another penalty corner gave Deepika the chance to complete her hat-trick, and she made no mistake in the 14th minute to put India 3-0 ahead.

China managed to pull one goal back in the 15th minute through Feng Qingmiao, who scored from a penalty-corner variation.

India Extend Their Lead Before Half-Time

India carried the attacking approach into the second quarter. Navneet’s good pass reached Lalremsiami who finished calmly inside the circle to score the fourth goal in the 19th minute.

Neha added another goal in the 22nd minute through a reverse flick following a penalty-corner opportunity. India went into the half-time break with a comfortable 5-1 lead.

Sakshi Rana Adds Another Goal As India Seal Victory

China showed more attacking intent after the half-time break and tried to put India’s defence under pressure. But the goal goalkeeper Bichu Devi made a crucial save to deny Han Ruibing from scoring.

But India responded with a goal of their own soon. 33rd minute: Sakshi Rana controlled a high aerial pass brilliantly and slotted the ball into the net. Her strike gave India a 6-1 lead.

The hosts maintained their defensive discipline and controlled possession during the final stages. China managed to score once more, but India comfortably finished the match with a 6-2 victory.

FOUR WINS IN FOUR! INDIA MAKE HISTORY! The defending champions continue their dominant run at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026, defeating China 6-2 to register their fourth consecutive victory and record their biggest-ever win over China in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy history, surpassing their previous best of 4-2 in the 2013 edition! Next up, a top-of-the-table clash against Japan! ⚔️ India vs Japan

️ Wednesday, November 25

⏰ 7 PM IST LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2

Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLWXP (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 24, 2026

Japan Await India In Final Pool Match

In the other matches on Tuesday, South Korea defeated Thailand 1-0, with Park Seungae scoring the only goal in the 26th minute. Japan also produced a comeback victory, beating Malaysia 3-1. Niko Maruyama, Hiroka Murayama and Ai Hiramitsu scored for Japan, while Azmyra Azhairy netted for Malaysia.

India and Japan are now both unbeaten, with 12 points each. The two teams will meet in their final round-robin match on Wednesday at 7 PM IST. The contest will be important in deciding the final positions in the tournament standings before the semi-finals.