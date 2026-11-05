Defending champions India beat Japan 4-1 to win Asian Champions Trophy title for sixth time

Defending champions India beat Japan 4-1 in the final to win the Asian Champions Trophy title for the sixth time and complete a hat-trick of titles.

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Defending champions India beat Japan 4-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy final. (Photo: Hockey India)

Defending champions India beat Japan 4-1 in the final to register a hat-trick of titles and sixth crown overall at the men’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Thursday. It was a night to remember for Indian hockey fans. The home crowd was on its feet as Team India lifted the trophy once again in front of a packed stadium.

With this win, India has now proved that it is not just the best team in Asia, but also the most consistent team in the history of this tournament. The Asian Games gold medallists had earlier won the tournament in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024, and now they have added 2026 to that golden list.

BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPIONS! INDIA DEFEND THEIR CROWN! Team India are crowned champions of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 after a commanding 4-1 victory over Japan in the Final! The defending champions deliver when it matters most to retain their title on home soil! Their record-extending 6th ACT title! #HockeyIsBack #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 5, 2026

Japan Stun India With Early Goal

The final did not start well for India. It was Japan who gave a big shock to the Indian team.

In the third minute itself, Japan took the lead. Kazumasa Matsumoto scored a brilliant field goal. He hit a tomahawk shot that left the Indian goalkeeper with no chance.

The early goal stunned the packed crowd at the stadium. India was playing in front of home fans, but Japan was leading 1-0.

After the goal, India tried to come back. They created a few chances but could not score. The finishing was not good in the first half.

Japan also got two back-to-back penalty corners in the 20th minute. But the Indian defence was strong. They stopped Japan skipper Raiki Fujishima from scoring.

The first two quarters were tough for India. Japan defended very well and did not give easy chances.

Second Half Belongs To Team India

Trailing 0-1, India came out with more purpose after half-time.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh, who was playing his 200th international match on Thursday, was the star in the midfield. He linked the defence and forward line very well and created many chances.

Jarmanpreet Singh was also rock solid in defence. His work ethic was brilliant.

India got its first penalty corner in the 33rd minute, but skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s flick was blocked by Japanese goalkeeper Kisho Kuroda.

Japan got another penalty corner in the 39th minute, but Shota Yamada could not score.

Finally, the pressure worked. India got back-to-back penalty corners in the 42nd minute. Shilanand Lakra scored from a rebound after being fed by Aditya Arjun Lalage. The score became 1-1.

India Score Three Goals In Seven Minutes

The last quarter was completely owned by India. In the 48th minute, Dilpreet Singh gave India the lead. He scored with a beautiful reverse hit after a brilliant pass from Hardik Singh.

Once India took the lead, they looked like a completely different side. In the 53rd minute, Jugraj Singh extended the lead. He converted India’s third penalty corner with full precision. The score became 3-1.

Just one minute later, in the 54th minute, Vivek Sagar Prasad made it 4-1 for the home team. He scored from the top of the circle with a fierce hit after Lakra’s initial shot was saved.

Japan tried till the end. They got their fourth penalty corner just 12 seconds before the final hooter. But skipper Fujishima’s effort went wide.

In the end, India remained unbeaten in the whole tournament. India had earlier also defeated Japan 4-1 in the round-robin stage of the tournament. And now they repeated the same score in the final to lift the trophy.