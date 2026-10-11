‘Fans will miss it’: Defender Jugraj Singh on India-Pakistan hockey clash missing from Asian Champions Trophy 2026

India hockey defender Jugraj Singh says fans will miss the India-Pakistan rivalry at the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Read the complete story for more details.

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Jugraj Singh reveals India’s focus after Pakistan pull out (Photo: IANS)

Indian hockey defender Jugraj Singh believes fans will miss the excitement of an India-Pakistan clash at the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy, but said the Indian team is focused on winning another title on home soil.

The tournament will be held in Punjab from October 27, with matches scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali. Pakistan, who were part of the initial list of teams, have withdrawn, and Bangladesh will take their place in the competition.

Read more: Pakistan withdraws from Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the National Tennis Championship in New Delhi, Jugraj said the absence of Pakistan would take away some of the tournament’s usual excitement. However, he made it clear that India’s priority is to perform well and continue its winning run.

Jugraj Singh proud to play International hockey in Punjab

For Jugraj, the tournament carries special meaning as it will be played in his home state. He said the event would also give players’ families an opportunity to watch them compete live.

“It is a very proud moment. In my opinion, international matches are happening here for the first time. It has been a long time since we had matches, and this time we are playing the Champions Trophy in Punjab, in Jalandhar and Mohali. So, I am very happy that in these matches, our family will be able to watch us play live. For us, that is a matter of great pride,” he said.

Jalandhar will host the league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. The tournament will then move to Mohali, where the semi-finals will take place on November 4, followed by the bronze-medal and final matches on November 5.

‘Our focus is on the Champions Trophy’: Jugraj

Asked about Pakistan’s withdrawal, Jugraj said the Indian team would not allow the absence of its traditional rivals to distract it from the main goal.

“We cannot say much about that because it is up to them whether they come or not. But our focus is on the Champions Trophy. If Pakistan had come, that would have been fine too, and there is not any issue with that. But our main focus is on the Asian Champions Trophy. Because we recently won a medal in the Asian Games, our main focus is now on the Champions Trophy—that since it is happening in Punjab and in India, we should focus more on the Champions Trophy and win a medal.”

Jugraj also acknowledged that supporters would miss the rivalry between the two teams.

“It will be missing (the intensity of India-Pakistan matches) as public wants these matches to happen. They will miss that match,” he added.

Jugraj expects tough competition from Asian teams

India will face Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh in the tournament. The hosts enter the competition as defending champions and will look to add another trophy after their recent Asian Games gold.

Jugraj expects a strong challenge from the participating teams, particularly Malaysia, who faced India in the Asian Games final.

“Bangladesh coming in… in my opinion, like in the final match (at the Asian Games), we had Malaysia. The Malaysian team is coming, Japan is coming, China, Korea—these are quite good teams. It is not that they are bad teams; they are good teams, and there will be great matches. You will definitely enjoy watching them.”

With international hockey returning to Punjab, the tournament will also offer local fans a chance to support the national team on home ground. For Jugraj and India, the target remains clear: put in strong performances and compete for the title.