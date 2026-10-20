Hockey India announces free entry for fans at Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Punjab

Hockey India has announced free entry for fans at all matches of the men’s Asian Champions Trophy The tournament will be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.
The two venues, Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali, will host 20 matches during the competition.
Jalandhar will host all league matches from October 27 to November 2. The action will then move to Mohali, where the semi-finals and medal matches are scheduled for November 4 and 5.
Fans who want to watch the matches can register for free entry passes through Hockey India’s official ticketing partner www.ticketgenie.in.
Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, ‘By making entry free for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, we hope to bring more supporters to the stands and give them an opportunity to experience the excitement of top-level international hockey.”
Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said he hopes to see packed stadiums at both venues.
“Hockey has always enjoyed a special place in Punjab, and we want fans to be part of this celebration of the sport. Our objective is to make hockey more accessible and bring fans closer to the game,” he said.
India will begin their league campaign against Bangladesh on October 27. They will then face China on October 29, Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1 and South Korea on November 2.
Asian Champions Trophy 2026 schedule:
The Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will start on October 27 in Jalandhar. Malaysia will face China at 1 PM, followed by Japan vs South Korea at 3:15 PM. India will play their first match against Bangladesh at 7 PM. On October 29, India will take on China at 7 PM. They will then face Japan on October 30 and Malaysia on November 1 with both matches starting at 7 PM.
India will play their last league match against South Korea on November 2 at 7 PM. Other teams will also play their league matches in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2.
The tournament will then move to Mohali for the final matches. On November 4, the fifth-place match will take place at 2 PM, followed by the two semi-finals at 4:30 PM and 7 PM. The bronze medal match will be held on November 5 at 4:30 PM, while the final will take place at 7 PM.
Indian Men’s Hockey Squad: Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026
Goalkeepers
1. Suraj Karkera
2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders
3. Sanjay
4. Harmanpreet Singh (c)
5. Amit Rohidas
6. Jugraj Singh
7. Jarmanpreet Singh
8. Amandeep Lakra
Midfielders
9. Rajinder Singh
10. Aditya Arjun Lalage
11. Nilakanta Sharma
12. Hardik Singh
13. Manpreet Singh
Forwards
14. Shilanand Lakra
15. Abhishek
16. Sukhjeet Singh
17. Dilpreet Singh
18. Mandeep Singh
Reserve/Replacement Players
19. Vishnu Kant Singh
20. Angad Bir Singh
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Hockey News on India.com.