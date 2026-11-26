Hockey India League 2026-27: Auction Date, Teams, Salary Cap and Full Schedule

Hockey India League 2026-27 will begin in January, with the player auction scheduled for December 7. Check teams, salary cap and trading dates.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/hockey/hockey-india-league-2026-27-auction-date-teams-salary-cap-and-full-schedule-8548172/ Copy

Hockey India League 2026-27 (Image: Hockey India)

The Hockey India League (HIL) will return in January 2027 with some of the biggest names in Indian and international hockey. Next season will include men’s and women’s competitions as well, giving players another opportunity to showcase their skills at the highest level. The player auction for the new season will take place on December 7. Ahead of the auction, franchises will go through a player trading and retention process to finalise their squads.

Six Men’s And Four Women’s Teams To Feature

The 2026-27 edition will see six franchises competing in the men’s tournament, while four teams will take part in the women’s competition. The league aims to provide Indian players with valuable opportunities to compete alongside experienced international stars.

Preparations will begin for the players trading and retention activities of franchises to begin winding down. Teams have been asked to inform other franchises about their proposed player trades by November 29.

The official trading window will open at 12 noon on November 29 and remain active until 10 am on December 2. Franchises will then have to inform Hero HIL about players they want to release permanently and submit their final squad lists by 12 noon on December 2.

Hero HIL will share the combined auction list with all franchises at 5 pm on the same day. Teams will have until 5 pm on December 3 to submit the names of players they want to remove from the auction enrolment list, following the procedure used last season.

Players from the Ranchi Royals men’s team and the Hero HIL Governing Council team will also be part of the auction pool.

Salima Tete And Harmanpreet Singh Welcome League’s Return

Indian women’s hockey team captain Salima Tete welcomed the announcement and said the league provides an important platform for Indian players to improve their game.

“I am really happy that the Hero Hockey India League is returning for another season. The league has been an important platform for Indian players to compete alongside some of the best international talent.

“The women’s competition, in particular, provides us with a wonderful opportunity to showcase our talent and inspire more young girls to take up the sport,” said Salima.

Men’s team captain Harmanpreet Singh also expressed his happiness about the league’s return, highlighting the benefits of playing with international stars.

“It is great news that the Hero Hockey India League will be back in January. Every season brings a new level of competition, with Indian players getting the opportunity to share the field with world-class international stars. This exposure is extremely valuable as we continue to prepare for major international assignments,” he said.

Hero HIL 2026-27: Salary Cap And Player Base Prices

For the upcoming season, each men’s franchise will have a salary cap of Rs 4 crore, while the women’s teams will have a budget limit of Rs 2 crore each.

There will be three categories of base price for the players to be auctioned – Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. This price point will allow franchises to budget and build competitive teams within the available budget.

With the auction scheduled for December 7, teams will now focus on completing their trading and retention plans before the new season begins in January.