Hockey India serves show-cause notice to DG R K Srivastava and strips him of powers

The notice also questioned why Srivastava travelled himself when other officials had been identified for specific responsibilities

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File photo of RK Srivastava. (Credits" PTI/X)

Hockey India has removed Director General Cdr R K Srivastava from all his official powers with immediate effect and issued him a show-cause notice over eight separate matters, including the controversy surrounding the Indian hockey team’s new World Cup jersey.

The notice was issued on Saturday by Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey through his lawyer. Srivastava has been given four weeks from the date of receiving the communication to submit his response. If he fails to do so, Hockey India said the matter could be decided based on the available records.

“With immediate effect, all your powers as Director General of Hockey India cease, and you shall not exercise any authority or act on behalf of Hockey India pending further decision in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws,” the notice said.

The order also makes it clear that Srivastava cannot take operational, administrative, financial, contractual, disciplinary, media, communication or representational decisions on behalf of the federation.

“This direction is issued to you on behalf of the President, Hockey India, to maintain discipline, accountability, transparency, preservation of records and the smooth functioning of Hockey India, without prejudice to your right to reply, and shall remain operative until reconsidered, modified or superseded in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws.”

Srivastava has also been asked to hand over official records, documents, files, access credentials, assets and pending matters to a person nominated by the President’s Office. He has been told to preserve all physical and electronic records and not “alter, delete, destroy, transfer, conceal or remove” them.

The notice, however, states that it is not a final finding against Srivastava and does not amount to a final disciplinary punishment. It also says the order will not, by itself, affect his existing remuneration or regular service benefits.

Jersey controversy at centre of charges

One of the main issues raised by Hockey India is the decision to change the Indian national team’s playing jersey from the traditional blue to orange. The change was made citing visibility concerns and led to considerable discussion around the team during the World Cup.

According to the notice, the new jersey was launched without prior approval or consultation with the Hockey India president or Executive Committee.

“The change in the Indian National Teams’ playing jersey was implemented and publicly launched without prior consultation with the President or Executive Committee. When specifically asked to identify the authority, approval, delegation and player/coach consultation supporting the decision, no Executive Committee resolution, Presidential approval or complete documentary foundation was produced despite repeated directions,” it said.

Srivastava’s decision to travel to the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium has also been questioned. Hockey India said he had earlier been asked to remain in India because of work related to the Hockey India League and other priority matters.

“An earlier email dated July 30 had also advised Srivastava to remain in India because of the upcoming HIL season, franchise coordination, planning and follow-up. Despite that you travelled to and attended the WC,” the notice said.

It added that Selection Committee member Subhadra Pradhan and age-group coaches Rani and Sardar Singh, who had been identified for specific institutional duties, were not sent as directed.

“As already instructed, Commander R.K. Srivastava shall not travel to the World Cup, as his full attention is required to address matters relating to the Hockey India League (HIL) and other priority issues requiring immediate resolution,” the notice said.

Hockey India termed his decision to travel despite the instruction as “a direct insult to, and disobedience of, the office of the President, Hockey India.”

The notice also questioned why Srivastava travelled himself when other officials had been identified for specific responsibilities.

“While the persons specifically identified for these institutional purposes were not sent, you chose yourself over and above the persons mentioned and yourself proceeded to attend the World Cup,” it said.

Other matters under scrutiny

The remaining charges cover several issues, including the media embargo during the jersey controversy, a South Africa tour player-misconduct matter, a clarification involving head coach Craig Fulton, records connected to Vikram Pal and ICC/POSH proceedings, the Sumit Mohite Development Umpire matter and communications with the FIH, AHF and national federations.

Hockey India also raised questions over disciplinary action linked to the South Africa incident involving Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Krishan Pathak. It alleged that directions issued on January 23 had to be repeated on January 30 and February 3, despite Srivastava stating that “action has been taken.”

The federation also questioned the handling of reports that Fulton had opposed Manpreet’s omission and had threatened to resign. It said no clear confirmation, denial or complete action-taken report was provided despite repeated directions.

In the Vikram Pal matter, Hockey India alleged that ICC/POSH records remained unavailable despite requests from July 15.

“You were copied on repeated written demands the charge is that, despite actual knowledge, you failed to exercise supervisory control to ensure that the records were lawfully secured and made available through an appropriate confidential process,” the notice said.

The final concerns relate to external communications with international and national hockey bodies. Hockey India alleged that important communications with the FIH, AHF and national federations were not fully placed before the president and elected body.

The federation said the eight matters “together prima facie raise serious and recurring questions of executive accountability.”

Srivastava could not be contacted despite several attempts. He will now have four weeks to respond to the charges.

(With PTI inputs)