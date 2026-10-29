IND vs CHN Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 Live Streaming Info, Match 6 at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs China Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Harmanpreet Singh's Indian hockey team will look to continue their winning run as they take on China in their second game of Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 in Jalandhar on Thursday.

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Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh. (Source: X)

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026: Asian Games 2026 gold medallist Indian hockey team will look to continue their winning march in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 when they face off against China in their second round-robin clash at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh’s side opened the defence of their title with a rousing 13-0 win over Bangladesh in their first match earlier this week.

China, on the other hand, were edged out by Malaysia with a 5-4 margin their opening encounter. For the Chinese side, Benhai Chen scored twice while Moda Ne and Yaqi Wang were the other goal-scorers.

India, on the other hand, completely overwhelmed Bangladesh – who had replace Pakistan hockey team in the tournament – scoring both from field goals as well as penalty corners. Out of the 13 goals against Bangladesh, eight came from field goals while five were from penalty corners.

The home team will be buoyed by the return to form of star strike Mandeep Singh, who ended up scoring a hat-trick against Bangladesh. Mandeep, apart from Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma, are reportedly in contention to be phased out of the senior team after ACT 2026.

Apart from Mandeep, skipper Harmanpreet, Dilpreet Singh and vice-captain Hardik Singh scored a brace each, while Shilanand Lakra, Nilakanta and Jugraj Singh also found the net once against Bangladesh. “He (Mandeep) was good, he did full of running and was nice and sharp, which was important,” men’s coach Craig Fulton was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“We wanted a fast start, which we got in the first quarter. We wanted to play some fast-flowing hockey, which we did. But the third quarter wasn’t that good, and that remains a problem. But I am glad we finished strongly,” Fulton added.

Fulton admitted that China will be an unknown side for India as they are fielding a new-look squad for this tournament. “This Chinese team is unknown to us, as they have come here with a completely new group, not the one that played at the Asian Games. We don’t know much about them and haven’t seen them play. We will have to analyse video footage of their match to get a fair idea about them,” Fulton said.

In Asian Champions Trophy, India have faced off against China seven times and won 6 matches and lost only 1 till date.

WATCH TILL THE END! A goal made even more special by our SARPANCH SAAB’s special celebration for his family in Jalandhar! ❤️ #HockeyIsBack #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame https://t.co/B9Q6O8hia9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 28, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6…

When is India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 going to take place?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 will take place on Thursday, October 29.

Where is India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 going to take place?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 will be held at Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.

What time will India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 start?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 will begin at 7pm IST.

Where can I watch India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 live streaming in India?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 match no 6 Squads

India: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur PathakSanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh

China: Yuanfeng Meng, Chongcong Chen (C), Benhai Chen, Jiebin Xu, Jianjun Wu, Minjian Sun, Yaqi Wang, Pengfei Li, Peng Yang, Yulai Zhao, Pengyang Zhang, Huanyu Wu, Xiaojia Zhang, Moda Ne, Xiangkai Kong, Hongliang Teng, Jingwen Deng, Jialiang Zhang