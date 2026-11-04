IND vs KOR Live Streaming Info, Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Semifinal Match at Olympian Balbir Singh International Hockey Stadium, Mohali: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs South Korea Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Harmanpreet Singh's India men's hockey team will look to continue their winning march as they take on South Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 hockey semifinal in Mohali on Wednesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/hockey/ind-vs-kor-live-streaming-info-asian-champions-trophy-2026-semifinal-match-at-olympian-balbir-singh-international-hockey-stadium-mohali-4-nov-when-where-how-to-watch-india-vs-south-korea-live-score-tv-8542134/ Copy

India men hockey team will take on South Korea in Asian Champions Trophy 2026 semifinal in Mohali on Wednesday. (Source: X)

India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2026 semifinal: Harmanpreet Singh’s India men’s hockey team will eye an encore when they take on South Korea in the semifinal clash of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Balbir Singh International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Just a few days back, hosts India had hammered the Koreans 8-0 in their last round robin match.

Asian Games 2026 gold medallist India will be entering the semifinal full of confidence after hammering Bangladesh 13-0, China 5-2 and Japan 4-1. But one area of concern will be Abhishek’s ankle injury just before their game against Japan.

India’s chief coach Craig Fulton acknowledged Abhishek’s performances till date. “We’re not sure yet. We’re waiting to find out. He’s (Abhishek) injured, so we’re seeing if he can make it back. We’ll have to wait. The time-line is very short,” Fulton was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

In Abhishek’s absence, India will once again rely on veteran striker Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra to take up the responsibility upfront. Mandeep started off the tournament brilliantly with a hat-trick against Bangladesh and has trailed off since then.

If Abhishek is once again unavailable, their either Aditya Arjun Lalage or Angad Bir Singh will have to shoulder responsibility. “He is doing fine, we have rested him for two matches but I hope he will be fine to play in semifinal,” captain Harmanpreet Singh said.

Harmanpreet Singh has been firing on all cylinders and emerged as the highest goal-scorer in the tournament with nine strikes – eight from penalty corners and one from a penalty stroke. The Indian captain has also held the Indian defence together calmly in the company of Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas.

Korea, on the other hand, had beaten Bangladesh 5-0 and lost to Malaysia and Japan with 3-1 and 3-2 margins respectively.

THE SEMI-FINAL LINE-UP IS SET! ❤️ Four teams, two semi-finals and a place in the final at stake as knockout action arrives at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026! Japan vs Malaysia – 4:30 pm IST India vs Korea – 7 pm IST ️ Wednesday, November 4 Who will make it to the final? #HockeyIsBack #HACT2026 #SatSriAkalAsia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 2, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match…

When is India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match going to take place?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, November 4.

Where is India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match going to take place?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match will be held at Olympian Balbir Singh International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

What time will India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match start?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match will begin at 7pm IST.

Where can I watch India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match live streaming in India?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2026 semifinal match Squads

India: Suraj Karkera (Goalkeeper), Krishan Bahadur Pathak (Goalkeeper), Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Angad Bir Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Vishnukant Singh

South Korea: Jaehyeon Kim (Goalkeeper), Geonwoo Park, Geunwoo Park, Junseong Jeong, Hoon Soung Go, JaeHo Kim, Dain Son, Yong Bok Kim, Semin Chun, JeongSeob Song, Taemin Sohn (Goalkeeper), Hyoguk Yoo, Yoonho Kong, Junyoung Om, Yechan Kwon, Haeseong Song, Soungmin Bae, Donggeon Kim, DaeHyun Kim, Sangjun Han, Gajin Choi