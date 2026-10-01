IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Live Streaming Info, Hockey Semifinal Match at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs Pakistan Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in the semifinal of the men's hockey event at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday.

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India men hockey team will take on Pakistan in Asian Games 2026 semifinal on Thursday. (Source: X)

Asian Games 2026: Defending gold medallist India men hockey will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling semifinal of the Asian Games 2026 at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara on Thursday. Harmanpreet Singh’s side will have to win the next two matches to retain their gold medal as well as secure a ticket to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

The second semifinal will be played between Malaysia and South Korea later on Thursday. After a forgettable FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign last month, India men’s team – who finished in 7th place – have bounced back in Japan and maintained an unbeaten record on way to the semifinals of the Asian Games 2026 so far.

The Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medallist finished on top of Pool A with five wins in five matches. They with a 13-1 victory over Indonesia, followed by a 16-1 win over Sri Lanka. India then produced an 8-2 hammering of semifinalists South Korea before overcoming hosts Japan 2-0 in what proved to be their toughest pool-stage contest.

Striker Dilpreet Singh has been among the leading scorers with nine goals, putting him in joint second spot on the tournament’s goal-scoring chart. His fellow forward Abhishek and captain Harmanpreet Singh have eight goals each.

Indians will be without midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, who has been ruled out after sustaining a left thumb fracture during the team’s last pool match. His place in the squad will be taken by travelling reserve Nilakanta Sharma.

“It’s just unfortunate for Raj. At the same time, we have great experience that’s coming in. Nilakanta has been at the Olympics, World Cup. So, it’s a nice addition in terms of an experienced player coming in at an important time,” India’s chief coach Craig Fulton was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were on course to finish on top of Pool B but a narrow 4-5 defeat to Malaysia pushed them into second place and set up Thursday’s semifinal clash. In their other pool games, Pakistan registered wins over Thailand (9-0), Uzbekistan (5-1), China (3-0) and Oman (7-2).

Pakistan will rely on drag-flick specialist Sufiyan Khan, who is topping tournament’s goal-scoring charts with 11 goals. India and Pakistan have faced off 184 times since their first encounter at the 1956 Olympics final in Melbourne. Pakistan hold the edge in the overall head-to-head record with 82 wins to India’s 70, and 32 matches have been drawn.

! India vs Pakistan. An Asian Games semi-final. A place in the gold-medal match on the line. ⚡ The unbeaten Indian Men’s Team is ready for another chapter in the storied rivalry, with everything to play for! ⏰ 1 PM IST Watch… pic.twitter.com/z2DBlgY9g6 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 1, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match…

When is India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match will take place on Thursday, October 1.

Where is India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match going to take place?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match will be held at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match will begin at 1pm IST.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match live streaming in India?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 hockey semifinal match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.