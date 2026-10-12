India at Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2026: Past record, timeline and live streaming details

India are the most successful nation in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Here's the entire timeline of the Indian team's record in the competition

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File photo of the Indian men's hockey team at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

After securing back-to-back gold medals and directly qualifying for the 2028 Olympics at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, the Indian men’s hockey team gears up for another continental challenge at the Asian Champions Trophy, starting from October 27 onwards in the cities of Jalandhar and Mohali in Punjab.

The Indians will enter as the most successful team in the competition, having won the Asian title on five occasions since its inception in 2011. This will be the ninth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy and second where India will compete as the hosting nation.

The nation last hosted the event in 2023 at Chennai where they clinched their fourth Asian title, a year before winning their fifth at Hulunbuir, China 2025. Harmanpreet Singh and co are currently in red-hot form after an Asian Games 2026 campaign which saw them smash 28 goals across the Pool and knockout stages.

A 5-1 win over Malaysia had secured the gold for India and they will be hoping for a similar outing, too, in the Asian Champions Trophy. Ahead of the start of the tournament on October 27, here’s a timeline of how the Indian team navigated through the past editions.

Inaugural trophy in 2011

15 years ago, in the first-ever Asian Champions Trophy edition featuring China, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan, the Indians had clinched the inaugural continental title after beating their arch-rivals Pakistan by 4-2 in a shootout.

2016 triumph in Kuantan

After the 2013 edition, the Asian Champions Trophy returned for its third edition in 2016 following a pause of three years. The same six nations had participated with India and Pakistan, again, locking horns in the finale. The match did not have to wait till the shootout to determine the result as the Indians clinched their second Asian title with a 3-2 win.

Hat-trick of titles in unusual circumstances

During the 2018 edition at Muscat where Oman had replaced China, India and Pakistan were slated to meet each other for the third time in the final. The Pakistanis were seeking revenge for the 2011 and 2013 losses, but the winner was eventually determined without a single minute being played due to consistent rain.

The match was eventually called off with India and Pakistan announced joint winners.