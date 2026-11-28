India beat China 3-1 to win fourth women’s Asian Champions Trophy title in Bhopal

The 3-1 victory over China means that the Indian women's team have now won back-to-back three titles in the continental showpiece

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India vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy. (Photo: Hockey India/X)

The Indian women’s hockey team defeated China 3-1 in the final of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal on Saturday to retain its title and win the competition for a record fourth time.

India, led by captain Salima Tete, came from behind to secure the victory after trailing 0-1 at half-time. Deepika scored twice, while Ishika added another goal as the defending champions produced a strong second-half performance at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.

The two teams started cautiously, with neither managing to find the back of the net in the opening quarter. China, however, took the lead in the 25th minute through Chen Yujun, putting India under pressure before the half-time break.

The hosts needed a response in the second half and Deepika stepped up when India earned a penalty corner in the 38th minute. The forward converted the opportunity to bring India level at 1-1.

India continued to put pressure on the Chinese defence and took the lead just four minutes later. Ishika scored a field goal in the 42nd minute to put the hosts ahead for the first time in the contest.

Deepika then struck again in the 43rd minute, converting another penalty corner to extend India’s lead to 3-1. The forward’s second goal gave the hosts some breathing room, and they managed to maintain their advantage for the remainder of the match.

The victory gave India their fourth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title, making them the most successful team in the competition’s history. The team had previously won the tournament in 2016, 2023 and 2024. The latest triumph also completed a hat-trick of consecutive titles for the Indian side.

The title victory comes after an impressive period for Indian women’s hockey. Earlier in the tournament, India achieved its highest-ever position in the FIH World Rankings.

The team moved to fifth in the rankings following a convincing 6-2 victory over China in the league stage on November 24. Deepika was the star of that match, scoring a hat-trick, while Lalremsiami, Neha and Sakshi Rana also found the net.

India climbed another place to World No. 4 just 24 hours later after defeating Japan 4-0. It was another historic achievement for the team, which had previously held a best ranking of sixth.

The rise to fourth place reflects India’s consistent performances in international hockey. The team also won the 2026 Asian Games gold medal after a gap of 44 years and finished fifth at the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup.