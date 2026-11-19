India beat Malaysia 4-1, defending champions make strong start to Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026

India began their Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 title defence with a 4-1 win over Malaysia in Bhopal. Mumtaz Khan scored on her return, while debutant Puja Sahoo also found the net.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/hockey/india-beat-malaysia-4-1-defending-champions-make-strong-start-to-womens-asian-champions-trophy-2026-8546330/ Copy

India women's hockey team celebrate their 4-1 win over Malaysia in Asian Champions Trophy 2026 (Photo: Credit: RV MOORTHY)

India made a winning start to their title defence at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026, defeating Malaysia 4-1 in their opening match in Bhopal on Thursday. The hosts had to recover from an early setback but produced a strong performance in front of their home supporters to secure all three points.

India took time to get into their stride but the side improved as the match wore on and made the most of its attacking chances. Mumtaz Khan got her name back on the scoresheet, while debutant Puja Sahoo also made a good start to her senior international career by scoring.

The Indian team did not have everything its own way, especially in the opening quarter, but its improved attacking play after the break helped it take control of the contest.

Malaysia Take Early Lead Against India

Malaysia started with a well organized defensive set up and looked to trouble the Indian defense through Siti Shaikh and Nur Shamine Azureen. The visitors entered India’s circle a few times with promise and pressure was applied on the hosts.

However, India were caught unawares in a swift counter-attack. Malaysia turned a defensive situation from an Indian penalty corner into an attacking opportunity. Azmyra Azhairy used her speed and control to break past Jyoti and enter the Indian circle from the right.

She then passed the ball to Nuramirah Zulkifli, who was able to control the ball after Navneet Kaur failed to cut the pass. Zulkifli made no mistake with her reverse hit, beating goalkeeper Bansari Solanki to give Malaysia the lead.

India did not take long to respond. Mumtaz Khan capitalised on a rebound inside the circle and sent a powerful reverse-flick into the net to bring the hosts level.

A WINNING START FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS! The Indian Women’s Hockey Team kicks off its title defence in style with a commanding 4-1 victory over Malaysia in their opening match of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026! Next Up: Korea on Saturday, November 21 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2026

India Take Control With Three Second-Half Goals

The Indians turned up the heat after the first half and began to exert sustained pressure on the Malaysian defense. The hosts made repeated circle entries and earned several penalty corners but initially struggled to convert them.

India eventually found the breakthrough early in the third quarter. Following a scramble in front of the goal, Salima Tete found space and pushed the ball into the net to put the defending champions ahead.

Malaysia managed to defend two more penalty-corner attempts, but India found another way through. Deepika played a variation and slipped the ball towards Puja Sahoo, whose drag-flick took a couple of deflections before crossing the goal line.

It was a special moment for Puja who scored on her debut for the senior team and helped India consolidate its lead.

Lalremsiami Completes India’s Comfortable Victory

India continued to push and scored another goal to put the result beyond doubt. Deepika was once again in the thick of action in a penalty-corner move, her drag-flick finding Lalremsiami, who deflected the ball into the net from close range.

The fourth goal gave India a comfortable 4-1 lead, which the hosts maintained until the final whistle.

The victory gives India a positive start to its campaign as it looks to defend its Asian Champions Trophy title. Mumtaz’s return to scoring form, Puja’s impressive debut and the team’s improved penalty-corner execution will be among the major positives from the opening match.