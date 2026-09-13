India beat South Korea 4-1 to win record sixth Junior Hockey Asia Cup title, secure World Cup spot

India beat South Korea 4-1 to win a record sixth Junior Hockey Asia Cup title and secure qualification for the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/hockey/india-beat-south-korea-4-1-to-win-record-sixth-junior-hockey-asia-cup-title-secure-world-cup-spot-8523430/ Copy

India men clinch record-extending sixth Junior Hockey Asia Cup title. (Credit: Hockey India)

India’s junior men’s hockey team continued its strong run in the continental tournament by winning a record sixth Junior Men’s Asia Cup title. The young Indian side defeated South Korea 4-1 in the final at the Moqi Training Base on Sunday.

The victory also helped India qualify for the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup. It was another dominant display from the defending champions, who controlled most of the final and gave South Korea very little room to fight back.

India wasted little time in taking control of the match. Ajeet Yadav gave the Indian team the lead early on when he scored in the ninth minute.

Just four minutes later, Anmol Ekka found the back of the net to make it 2-0. India finished the opening quarter with a comfortable lead and looked firmly in charge.

The Indian players continued to put pressure on the Korean defence after the first break. Their attacking play again produced a result when Prabhdeep Singh scored in the 21st minute.

India were already 3-0 up so it was always going to be tough for South Korea to get back into the game. The Indians, however, continued to control the pace and went into half-time with a three-goal cushion.

Ashu Maurya seals India’s victory

South Korea needed a quick response after the break, but India remained disciplined at both ends of the pitch.

The Korean side, which had won the Junior Men’s Asia Cup in 2000, struggled to create enough clear chances against India’s defence. India eventually added another goal in the 50th minute, with Ashu Maurya making it 4-0.

With only 10 minutes left, South Korea were four goals behind and needed an extraordinary comeback to change the result.

Lee Minhyeok finally gave the Korean side something to cheer about when he scored in the 54th minute. However, the goal came too late to put real pressure on India.

The Indian team held on comfortably in the closing minutes to complete a 4-1 victory and lift the continental trophy once again.

India extend dominance in Asia Cup

This was India’s sixth Junior Men’s Asia Cup title and their fourth consecutive triumph in the competition. India had previously won the tournament in 2004, 2008, 2015, 2023 and 2024.

The latest success further strengthened India’s position as the most successful team in the history of the men’s competition. Pakistan are second with three titles, while South Korea and Malaysia have won the tournament once each.

India’s fourth straight title also moved them ahead of Pakistan, who had previously held the record for three consecutive championships.

Hockey India rewards Junior Men’s Team

Hockey India has rewarded the Indian Junior Men’s Team for successfully defending their AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 title. Each player will receive a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh, while every member of the support staff will be given Rs 1.5 lakh for their contribution to the team’s outstanding campaign. India’s back-to-back title triumph has also secured their qualification for the FIH Junior World Cup.

India Women also win Junior Asia Cup

India’s success in the men’s tournament came shortly after another title for the country’s junior hockey programme.

Earlier, India’s junior women’s team defeated China 1-0 in the Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup final. It was India’s third consecutive title in the women’s competition.

The result also put India level with China and South Korea as the most successful teams in the history of the women’s tournament.