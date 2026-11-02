India beat South Korea 8-0 to finish first in Asian Champions Trophy League stage

India beat South Korea 8-0 to finish first in the Asian Champions Trophy league stage with five wins from five matches. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India beat South Korea 8-0 in Asian Champions Trophy (Image - X)

India ended the league stage of the Asian Champions Trophy with an 8-0 win over South Korea on Monday. The five-time champions won all five matches and finished at the top of the table with 15 points.

Before this match, India had beaten Bangladesh 13-0, China 5-2, Japan 4-1 and Malaysia 4-2. They continued their winning run against South Korea and did not allow them to score.

India will now play South Korea again in the semi-final on Wednesday in Mohali. Japan and Malaysia will play the other semi-final.

Dilpreet Singh scored two goals for India. Jugraj Singh, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay and Angad Bir Singh scored one goal each.

India started the match well and attacked from the beginning. Dilpreet Singh scored the first goal in the eighth minute with a reverse hit. Jarmanpreet Singh passed the ball to him.

Jugraj Singh scored India’s second goal in the 11th minute. He put the ball into the net after South Korea failed to stop the attack following two penalty corners.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored the third goal in the 15th minute with a strong shot from a penalty corner. India were leading 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

South Korea tried to score in the second quarter and got a few penalty corners. But India’s defence stopped them each time. India went into half-time with a 3-0 lead.

India came back after half-time and scored four goals in the third quarter. Shilanand Lakra scored in the 33rd minute after the ball came back to him from a save.

Sukhjeet Singh scored another goal just a minute later. Sanjay then scored in the 36th minute after a good team move.

Dilpreet Singh scored his second goal in the 40th minute. He put the ball into the net after Sanjay’s shot to make it 7-0.

Angad Bir Singh scored the last goal in the 60th minute with a reverse hit. India won the match 8-0.

South Korea got two penalty corners just before the final whistle but could not score. India kept a clean sheet and ended the league stage with five wins from five matches.