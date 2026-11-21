India held to 2-2 draw in second Hockey match against New Zealand

The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with India and New Zealand vying to complete the series win tomorrow in the third match

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The Indian men’s hockey team played out a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the second match of the Century of Sporting Unity series at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium on Saturday. India came from behind twice to secure a draw and will now look to end the three-match tour with a win.

New Zealand took the lead in the 25th minute through Dylan Thomas, who gave the hosts an advantage before half-time. India had to wait until the 35th minute to find an equaliser, with Angad Bir Singh scoring to bring the visitors back into the contest.

Both teams continued to fight for the lead, but neither managed to find the net for much of the second half. New Zealand eventually moved ahead again in the 56th minute when Sam Hiha scored to make it 2-1.

However, India responded almost immediately. Captain Sanjay converted a penalty corner in the 57th minute to level the scores at 2-2. Despite efforts from both sides in the closing stages, neither team could find a winner.

The draw came after India had won the opening match of the series 3-2 on November 19. The visitors will now face New Zealand in the third and final match on Sunday, with an opportunity to finish the tour on a winning note.

India-New Zealand mark 100 years of sporting ties

The three-match hockey series is part of the celebrations marking 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. The relationship dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team toured New Zealand. The squad featured legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who went on to become one of the greatest players in the sport.

The 1926 tour was an important moment in Indian hockey history, as the team played a series of matches against New Zealand. It also marked the beginning of a sporting relationship that has continued across generations.

To mark the centenary, India and New Zealand have organised sporting events across different disciplines in 2026. Apart from hockey, the Indian men’s cricket team also toured New Zealand for a series featuring five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches between October and December.

The Indian men’s football team also travelled to New Zealand for two international matches against the All Whites on November 12 and 15. These fixtures were part of the same year-long celebrations aimed at strengthening sporting relations between the two countries.

The hockey series is another part of these celebrations. India will be hoping to finish the three-match contest on a positive note when they take the field for the final match on tomorrow.