India thrash Bangladesh 13-0 to start Asian Champions Trophy title defence

India began their Asian Champions Trophy title defence with a 13-0 win over Bangladesh. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India beat Bangladesh in Asian Champions Trophy (Image - X)

India started their title defence at the Asian Champions Trophy with a big 13-0 win over Bangladesh on Tuesday. The five-time champions played well from the start and scored goals throughout the match at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. India controlled the game, while Bangladesh found it hard to stop the home team’s attacks.

Mandeep Singh was the star of the match as he scored three goals. He scored in the third, 10th and 54th minutes. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh scored two goals each. Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Nilakanta Sharma and Jugraj Singh also scored for India.

India took the lead in the second minute when Harmanpreet scored from a penalty corner with a strong shot. Just a minute later, Mandeep scored India’s second goal after getting a good pass from the captain. India kept attacking and did not allow Bangladesh to take control of the game.

In the 10th minute, Harmanpreet sent a long pass into the circle. Abhishek got the ball and passed it to Mandeep, who scored his second goal. Shilanand then scored India’s fourth goal in the final seconds of the first quarter after a good pass with Sukhjeet Singh.

India scored again in the second quarter. Abhishek found the net in the 18th minute after getting a pass from Mandeep. India created more chances, but Bangladesh goalkeeper Ashraful Shad made two good saves to stop Nilakanta Sharma and Mandeep.

Nilakanta scored in the 26th minute with a strong shot from the top of the circle. He got the ball after good passes from Sukhjeet and Abhishek. India went into half-time with a 6-0 lead.

India continued to score after the break. Dilpreet Singh scored twice in the 43rd and 44th minutes. His first goal came after the goalkeeper stopped Harmanpreet’s shot. Dilpreet then scored again just seconds later. Harmanpreet also scored his second goal from a penalty corner to make it 9-0.

Jugraj Singh scored from a penalty corner at the start of the final quarter. Mandeep then scored his third goal in the 54th minute after getting a pass from Aditya Lalage.

Hardik Singh scored twice in the final minute. He first scored after the goalkeeper stopped a shot. He then scored again with a field goal to complete India’s 13-0 win.

India will next play China on Thursday, while Bangladesh will face Malaysia.