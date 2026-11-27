India thrash Malaysia 6-2 to reach Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final, set up clash against China

India beat Malaysia 6-2 in the women's hockey semi-final to reach the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final, where they will face China.

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India beat Malaysia by 6-2 in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy (Image - IANS)

India won last time. They played very well and beat Malaysia 6-2. This was the semi-final of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026. The match was at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Friday. With this win, India reached the final for the sixth time.

Top scorer Deepika scored two goals. Mumtaz Khan, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika scored one goal each. This showed India have many good attackers. For Malaysia, Nur Azhar and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli scored one goal each. They fought hard, but it was not enough.

India started well. They went forward fast and tried to keep the ball in the middle. Malaysia stayed in good shape on the right side and stopped many India attacks.

As the first quarter went on, India started to attack better. Sunelita got a penalty corner. Deepika’s first shot did not go in. But Sunelita was quick and gave the ball to Mumtaz. Mumtaz scored from very close in the 10th minute. India were 1-0 up.

In the second quarter, India attacked with more speed. Navneet made it 2-0 in the 18th minute. She went past two Malaysia players and then beat the goalkeeper.

India kept pushing the Malaysia back line with good passes. Deepika then scored from a penalty corner in the 25th minute. She hit the ball into the bottom-left corner. India were 3-0 up. Malaysia hit back when Nur Azhar scored from a penalty corner in the 27th minute. But India soon scored again. Deepika scored again from a penalty corner in the 30th minute. India were 4-1 up at half-time.

India kept the same speed in the third quarter. Sunelita made it 5-1 in the 33rd minute. After Deepika’s penalty corner shot, the ball came back. Sunelita was quick to it. Her first shot was saved, but she stayed ready and lifted the free ball past the goalkeeper.

India kept the ball well in the middle. Lalremsiami helped a lot with passing and moving the ball into attack. Ishika came close to a great goal on her own with a good run, but she could not score.

India kept attacking in the last quarter. Malaysia then scored a great goal. Zulkifli hit a great shot with the back of her stick from the left side in the 52nd minute. This gave Malaysia some hope, but India stayed calm and kept looking for goals.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal played well in attack and got another penalty corner in the 57th minute. From that play, Ishika scored. She kept the ball alive near the end line and then put it in the goal. India were 6-2 up.

Earlier in the day, Korea beat Thailand 4-1 to finish fifth. In the first semi-final, China beat Japan 1-0. Zhang Heyang scored the only goal in the 60th minute.

India will now play China in Saturday’s final. India will try to win their fourth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title and end their great run with a win.