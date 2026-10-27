India vs Bangladesh, men’s hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Preview, head-to-head and live streaming – All you need to know

Bangladesh are winless in all of their last five meetings against India who thrashed them 10-0 in their most recent match-up at the 2026 Asian Games

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The Indian men’s hockey team will begin their Asian Champions Trophy 2026 campaign today with a clash against Bangladesh today at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. The Bangladeshi team replaced Pakistan in the tournament due to security and complicated ties between the two nations.

India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, are coming on the back of a successful outing at the 2026 Asian Games in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya. The Indians had defeated Malaysia by 5-1 in the finale to claim back-to-back golds and secure direct qualification to the Los Angeles Olympics in two years’ time.

The side did exceptionally well at the Asian Games offensively, scoring 49 goals in the Pool stages alone, thanks to bumper 13-1, 16-1 and 10-0 wins over Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh respectively.

India will meet the same Bangladeshi side they defeated earlier this month by a margin of 10-0 and something similar is expected from them today. Although Harmanpreet Singh’s focus remains on the side’s defensive performance, he is confident about his attackers going forward and create goal scoring opportunities consistently.

Harmanpreet is of the view that being better defensively will benefit the side’s overall performance. He also claimed that the team will do everything to improve in certain aspects during the course of the tournament.

“I would focus on our defensive performance. The way we defend as a team can make a significant difference to our overall performance. There are some areas where we need to improve, but we will analyse our performances and work on those aspects during the tournament,” Harmanpreet Singh said ahead of Bangladesh clash.

Despite being the highest-ranked team in the Asian Champions Trophy, the Indian captain is not leaving anything to chance as he believes that every nation will pose different challenges and that the team will give respect to their opponents.

When asked if the team will do anything different tactically, Harmanpreet said that there is no need for a fundamental change.

“I do not think there will be a fundamental change in our approach. Asian teams have a different structure and playing style, particularly in their marking systems,” Harmanpreet added.

What happened in India vs Bangladesh last five matches?

India are unbeaten against Bangladesh in all of their past five meetings where the Paris 2024 bronze medallists have scored a total of 41 goals and their upcoming fixture tonight should go their way as well. Notably, the Indians have scored 22 goals in their last two matches against the neighbours.

India 10-0 Bangladesh at Asian Games 2026

India 12-0 Bangladesh at Asian Gams 2023

India 9-0 Bangladesh at Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India 7-0 Bangladesh at Asia Cup 2017

India 5-1 Bangladesh at World League 2013

When and where to watch?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Pool match at Jalandhar will start from 7:20PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available on the JioStar app/website.