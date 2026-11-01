India vs Malaysia, Hockey Live Streaming: Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy 2026 IND vs MAS match live in India

India vs Malaysia hockey: Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy 2026 live streaming, squad, timing. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Check where to watch India vs Malaysia live streaming (Photo: TheHockeyIndia)

Already assured of a semi-final spot after three back-to-back wins, the Indian men’s hockey team will now face their first big test against a tricky Malaysia in their fourth round-robin match at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Sunday in Chennai.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side has been in great form, but Malaysia is not an easy opponent.

India’s dominant run to semi-finals

India started the tournament in a smashing way by thrashing Bangladesh 13-0 in their opening match. Then they beat China 5-2 and Japan 4-1 to book their place in the semi-finals, which will be held in Mohali on November 4.

Malaysia are also unbeaten in the tournament so far and are placed second in the points table, just behind India on goal difference.

India did beat Malaysia 5-1 in the recent Asian Games final at Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, but Malaysia have always given India a tough fight on the turf.

India’s chief coach Craig Fulton knows the threat Malaysia brings and he is not taking them lightly.

“We defeated them 5-1 in the Asian Games, but Malaysia has always been a tricky opponent for us. I just think I’m glad we’re playing a good team and they’ll challenge us. We just have to focus on our own game,” Fulton said.

What India need to fix before Malaysia clash

After two easy wins against Bangladesh and China, India faced a tough fight against Japan on Friday.

The Men in Blue attacked a lot but failed to break the solid Japanese defence for three quarters. In fact, India could not get even a single penalty corner in the first three quarters, and it is a big concern for the coach.

The only penalty corner India got came in the 47th minute and captain Harmanpreet Singh converted it. After that, the floodgates opened.

After an average first three quarters, India came out all guns blazing in the fourth quarter and scored three goals to win 4-1.

Forward Abhishek Nain, who played his 150th match for India on Friday, was the star of the day with two superb field goals. But he will need more support from other forwards.

In the midfield, vice-captain Hardik Singh played really well, but he needs more support from Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma. In defence, Sanjay will have to improve as he gave away a penalty stroke and a few penalty corners against Japan.

India were slow to start against Japan and they cannot afford that against an unpredictable team like Asian Games silver medallist Malaysia.

Good news for India is that in-form striker Mandeep Singh, who scored a hat-trick against Bangladesh, was rested on Friday and is expected to return to the playing eleven on Sunday. Malaysia will look to take revenge for their Asian Games final loss and upset India in front of the home crowd.

India squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2026

Suraj Karkera, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh

Match Timings – Sunday

South Korea vs Bangladesh – 2.30 PM IST

Japan vs China – 4.45 PM IST

India vs Malaysia – 7.00 PM IST

Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Hockey live in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 hockey tournament will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can watch all matches live online on JioHotstar with a subscription.

Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Live Streaming and TV Channels in India The Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Select 2 TV channel. All matches including India vs Malaysia will be telecast live on the channel at 7 PM.

So, do not miss the big clash – India vs Malaysia live from Chennai at 7 PM on JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2.