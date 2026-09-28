India vs Pakistan, men’s Hockey semi-final at Asian Games 2026: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

A mouthwatering semi-final between India and Pakistan awaits us at the 2026 Asian Games. Get the full preview and live streaming details right here

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File photo of the Indian hockey team. (Credits: IANS)

It seems as if an India vs Pakistan match at the on-going 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya is inevitable. The two nations have already clashed against one another across several disciplines and now the men’s hockey teams are gearing up for a mouth watering clash in the quadrennial showpiece.

Less than a month ago, India and Pakistan met at the FIH men’s Hockey World Cup and as expected, it was a contest that had it all. The match produced a total of eight goals with the Indians smashing five and their counterparts netting three.

The victory had helped India qualify for the second round of the world cup before they eventually crashed out of the tournament from that stage. This time around, when they meet on Thursday, October 1, a spot in the finale of the Asian Games will be at stake.

An Indo-Pak contest, that too, in the last four stages of a major event is a mouthwatering prospect and honestly it cannot get any better than this.

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The Indian team are currently on a roll, winning all of their Pool matches with heavy margins and gigantic score lines. The only real test for Harmanpreet Singh and his side was their previous contest against hosts Japan who fought hard but went down by 2-0, handing India a spot in the semis.

Before that, India registered massive 13-0 and 16-0 wins over Indonesia and Sri Lanka and there appears to be no reason why they cannot dominate Pakistan in the semis.

If we talk about the men in green’s form, then they have lost just once in the Pool stages against Malaysia in a thrilling contest by 5-4. Pakistan had opened their campaign by thrashing Thailand 9-0 before crushing Uzbekistan (5-1), China (3-0) and Oman (7-2).

Just like the Indian team, they are also riding on a terrific form and that’s why their clash is expected to be the best men’s hockey match so far at the Asian Games.

Both teams know that a win would not only take them closer to the gold but also help them earn a ticket to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics in two years’ time. Three years ago at Hangzhou, India had punched their ticket to the Paris 2024 edition by clinching a top spot in the podium and something similar is expected this time around as well.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan’s men’s hockey semi-final at the Asian Games

The India vs Pakistan, men’s hockey semi-final at the 2026 Asian Games will take place on Thursday, October 1 from 1:00PM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.