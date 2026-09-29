India vs South Korea, Asian Games 2026 women’s Hockey semi-final: Preview and live streaming details – All you need to know

Unbeaten India will be up against South Korea in what is going to be their toughest challenge yet in the 2026 Asian Games. Get the semi-final preview and live streaming details right here

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File photo of the Indian women's hockey team. (Photo: IANS)

Just a month after securing their best-ever finish at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup last month, the Indian women’s team have now set their sights at ending their wait for an Asian Games gold, which has eluded them for nearly five decades now.

India last won a women’s hockey gold 44 years ago during the inaugural Asian Games edition at New Delhi in 1982. Since then, India has reached several finals but could not secure top spot on the podium with their best finishes coming in 1998 and 2018 when they won silvers. During the 1986, 2006, 2014 and 2022 editions, they won the bronze medal.

In the on-going edition at Aichi and Nagoya, the Indians are on an unbeaten run of five matches, wherein they have scored a total of 66 goals, thanks to bumper wins over Uzbekistan (19-0), Indonesia (17-1), Thailand (20-1) and Singapore (7-0). India’s lowest scoring match came against hosts Japan who had only conceded three goals.

Their ferocious form automatically makes them series contenders to win the gold medal and earn qualification to the Los Angeles Olympics in two years’ time. However, their toughest challenge in the Asian Games 2026 is coming up against last edition’s silver medallists South Korea who will lock horns with the Indian team in the semi-final.

A victory will seal the Indian team’s place in the title clash of the continental showpiece. India’s unbeaten streak has positioned them as favourites but they will still have to be cautious of the threat South Korea might pose.

The 2022 silver medallists are also on a good form, having won four of their five Pool A matches. Their only defeat was a 3-0 result against China and other than that hiccup, they have been very solid.

Ahead of the contest tomorrow, Indian head coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed that he is making sure the team is training well since that is the only way to stay in rhythm. He also acknowledged that India hasn’t played against a top-rated team in the Asian Games so far except Japan.

“For us, training is the way to stay in rhythm… Everybody knows what is expected from them. We have played opponents against whom the challenge was not that big, except Japan. Now it’s a big challenge in the semi-finals of the Asian Games and we are looking forward to play against South Korea,” the Indian head coach said.

When and where to watch India vs South Korea, Asian Games semi-final?

The India vs South Korea, Asian Games 2026 semi-final match will take place tomorrow at the Kawasaki Juko Stadium from 3:30PM (IST) onwards. The match will be broadcasted exclusively on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.