India vs Uzbekistan, Women’s Hockey at Asian Games 2026 preview: When and where to watch – All you need to know

India have won the women's hockey title at the Games only once, when they finished on top at the 1982 Asian Games. Get the full preview and live streaming details for India vs Uzbekistan right here.

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File photo of the Indian women's hockey team. (Credits: X)

After producing their best-ever performance at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 last month, the Indian women’s team will be hoping for a strong outing at the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya in Japan. India had finished fifth in the world cup, which was also their best world cup finish in more than 50 years. The Indians had won bronze at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.

Led by captain Salima Tete, India have been placed in Pool B along with Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Singapore. Their first match is against Uzbekistan, before they take on Indonesia on September 21.

The remaining pool matches will see India face Thailand on September 23, Japan on September 25 and Singapore on September 27.

The team has been working under chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who returned to the role earlier this year. The Dutch coach has been working on rebuilding the side and improving its structure after India’s recent performances on the international stage.

China are expected to provide the biggest challenge to India’s hopes of winning the gold medal. The Chinese side, ranked fourth in the world, are the highest-ranked team in the competition. India are currently ranked eighth.

However, India showed that they can compete with China during the recent Hockey World Cup. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw, with India’s defensive organisation helping them stay in the contest.

That result could give India confidence heading into the Asian Games, especially with China likely to be the main hurdle on the road to the final.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Tropical Storm Dujuan expected to hit Japan’s central region on September 21; Nagoya could be affected

India also have a good recent record against several other Asian teams. They have remained unbeaten against South Korea in their last four meetings and have also beaten Japan in recent matches.

Japan were defeated by India 2-1 in the bronze-medal match at the 2022 Asian Games. The Indian team will face them again in the group stage this time.

The ultimate target, however, is a second Asian Games gold medal. India have won the women’s hockey title at the Games only once, when they finished on top at the 1982 Asian Games.

Marijne has also asked his players to move on from their recent World Cup performance and focus on the Asian Games. India made history at the World Cup, but the coach believes that achievement cannot be allowed to distract the team from its next challenge.

“We did something remarkable and historical, but we have to move on to the next tournament… You have to close a chapter before you move to the next one,” Marijne said ahead of the opening match.

When and where to watch Indian women’s hockey team’s opener?

The Indian women’s team’s opening match against Uzbekistan on Sunday, September 20 will start from 11:00AM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.

(With PTI inputs)