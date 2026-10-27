Indian hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh expresses his desire to continue playing for Team till LA Olympics

Star Indian hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh shared he wants to play for India till the upcoming LA Olympics 2028. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Jarmanpreet Singh wants to play for the Indian hockey team till LA Olympics (Image - X)

Star Indian hockey player, who is known for his impressive performances for India in big events, Jarmanpreet Singh opened up about his career and added that he is not ready to retire and wants to play for his country.

Not only this, the Indian team will compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Ahead of the event, he had set his eye on this important event. Meanwhile, Hockey India is planning to move on from four senior players after the Asian Champions Trophy.

At the beginning of this month. Hockey India source told PTI that Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Amit Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma could be seen playing their final tournament for India at the Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament starts on Tuesday.

These Indian stars were part of the Indian teams that won medals at the Paris Olympics and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Hockey India wants to make changes to the team before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The plan is to give young players more chances and prepare the team for the future. India has already qualified for the Olympics after winning gold at the recent Asian Games.

“I want to continue playing and perform well at the Los Angeles Olympics. I want to do my best for the team,” the 30-year-old defender from Amritsar told PTI.

“Qualifying for the Olympics by winning the gold medal at the Asian Games is a big achievement for our team. It is a great opportunity for us, and we are well prepared for the Los Angeles Olympics,” he said.

“After this tournament, we will begin our preparations for LA. I want the team to perform well there and win the gold medal,” he added.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh also opened up about the retirement rumors and denied it. “I don’t think it is a right news and we didn’t discuss anything on these lines within the team. I think these are rumours,” Harmanpreet had said during the pre-tournament captain’s press conference on Monday.

Jarmanpreet Singh also shared his improvement as a defender of India. “I have tried to improve my defensive skills, create good opportunities and contribute to the team’s performance. I will continue to work on my responsibilities as a defender and try to improve further.”